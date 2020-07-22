Anti-money Laundering Market 2020 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-money Laundering Industry
Description
The global Anti-money Laundering Market is studied in great detail in the new research report, which provides the readers with an accurate overview of the market’s historical growth patterns and further provides studied forecasts regarding the global Anti-money Laundering Market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers and restraints operating on the global Anti-money Laundering Market are also analyzed in the report to give readers a clear idea of what is driving and holding back the market, respectively. Key tactics and competitive strategies used major players are also analyzed in the competitive analysis section of the report, which profiles major market players in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the global Anti-money Laundering Market’s competitive landscape and dynamics.
This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker's Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Targens
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Safe Banking Systems
The major segments of the global Anti-money Laundering Market are also analyzed in detail in the report in order to give readers a clear idea of the market’s granular structure and composition. Leading segments by each criteria are profiled quantitatively in the report to provide readers with a quantitative overview of the market’s internal structure and dynamics. The movement of the leading segments of the market is analyzed in the report, including historical growth figures as well as future growth projections. The major segments in the market are thus profiled in detail in the report.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bank
Insurance Company
Financial Institution
Market segment by Application, split into
Transaction Monitoring
CTR
Customer Identity Management
Compliance Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Anti-money Laundering Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13 Key Players Profiles
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued...
NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
