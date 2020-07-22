Rackspace Technology leads Aramex’s migration to public cloud, bolstering the global logistics and transportation firm’s leading edge

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ today announced that Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, is in the process of migrating from on-premise data centres to Amazon Web Services (AWS) following a comprehensive Professional Services consultation.



Aramex, which moved more than 103 million shipments globally last year, started its cloud journey with the creation of one of the largest data lakes in the Middle East and the deployment of machine learning models in areas of customer experience and last mile innovation.

Through the managed public cloud environment, the Dubai-based organization has already achieved cost savings when scaling, which was crucial during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic where it saw around 30-40% growth in e-commerce volumes. Working with Rackspace Technology Aramex is also provided with expert cloud security, compliance services and the ability to leverage data analytics, ultimately enabling it to become cloud native.

“Our journey to becoming cloud native is vital to the future growth and innovation of the business,” said Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex. “Modernizing our core landscape is more important than ever before given the current industry dynamics which are fueled by the consistent growth of e-commerce. We embarked on a pivotal shift of our IT environment and the collaboration between our internal team and that of AWS and Rackspace Technology is critical to the success of the program.”

In the next stage of the project, Rackspace Technology will be working closely with Aramex on the modernization of the company’s extensive 60+ applications.

“Working with Aramex is a hugely exciting project for us,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer EMEA, Rackspace Technology. “Aramex has already noticed such important benefits from our work together, which is great validation for the efforts of all involved. The ongoing work will further enhance its market leading position allowing for even more innovation and agility.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

