Ronald Stein and Todd Royal announce the release of ‘Just GREEN Electricity’

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronald Stein and Todd Royal are published authors with decades of experiences in the energy sector with hundreds of op-ed articles that provide energy literacy for citizens, private industry and government leaders. They wanted to help citizens attain a better understanding that electricity from wind and solar is not renewable energy but is only renewable electricity, and more accurately, intermittent electricity at best. They demonstrate how the world has changed from societies that existed in primeval times and the Dark Ages without transportation systems, electricity, or the thousands of products made from the petroleum derivatives manufactured from oil that support todays wealthier and heathier societies.

In “Just GREEN Electricity - Helping Citizens Understand a World without Fossil Fuels” (published by Archway Publishing), Stein and Royal highlight how the use of crude oil, and the thousands of products made from petroleum derivatives, led to the Industrial Revolution; they review why China and India — two of the world’s most populous countries — are rejecting the use of intermittent electricity from wind and solar for scalable, reliable, affordable, abundant and flexible energy from fossil fuels, and discuss the worldwide environmental and labor abuses dark side of wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for EV’s.

“Electricity needs fossil fuel derivatives to function, and in the context of Brexit, the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the instability in the Middle East, and the U.S. – China trade war/tensions, are circumstances electricity faces,” the authors assert. “This book will try to explain them all in a clear, concise, well-researched and documented way, while showing the deep ramifications of a world without fossil fuels, nuclear power, and the products from petroleum derivatives that support lifestyles and economies around the world.

“Just GREEN Electricity: Helping Citizens Understand a World without Fossil Fuels” aims for readers to learn more about electricity than they knew previously and ponder the unanticipated consequences of a world without fossil fuels. For more details about the book, please visit Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Just-Green-Electricity-Citizens-Understand/dp/1480890693.

“Just GREEN Electricity: Helping Citizens Understand a World without Fossil Fuels”

By Ronald Stein and Todd Royal

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 252 pages | ISBN 9781480890701

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 252 pages | ISBN 9781480890695

E-Book | 252 pages | ISBN 9781480890688

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

Ronald Stein has decades of experience as a certified professional engineer and is a private business spokesperson for the energy and infrastructure industries.

Todd Royal began his career in the energy sector after having his master’s thesis published in the U.S. Library of Congress in 2015. His scholarly works are on energy, geopolitics, national security, and foreign policy.

Together, they have published hundreds of articles to educate citizens, private industry, and government leaders about energy. They are also the authors of the five-star rated “Energy Made Easy – Helping Citizens Become Energy Literate” in 2019.

