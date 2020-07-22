New book shares a collection of a father’s ramblings and reflections on loss and grief

Frank Goulet announces the release of ‘A Journey Through The Darkness’

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of his or her child. Frank Goulet knew this firsthand when his world was turned upside down by the death of his daughter. He shares a personal retelling of his journey through grief within the pages of “A Journey Through The Darkness” (published by Trafford Publishing) ).

Stephanie was 22 years old when Goulet and his wife lost her to opioid use. In the book, the author gives an insider look at how he relied on his faith, his family and his spouse to make this journey through the darkness after her death. This darkness, he describes, crossed over the spiritual and into physical decline. While sharing his wonderful memories of the 22 years he had with his bright and fun young lady, Goulet also talks about the trials, the signs and symbols he had seen along the way, and their drive to live a life worthy of seeing their daughter again in the afterlife.

“It is my hope that somehow my story might help just one person who has lost a child to know there is a way through the darkness,” the author says. “The last pages offer personal and meaningful advice for how we all can interact with those who have experienced such deep loss and avoid common mistakes that can created distance or breaking of relationships.”

The publication of “A Journey Through The Darkness” hopes to remind readers that no grief is the same. It also intends to give hope those who have lost a child and help them see the blessings and signs often missed in everyday life. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Through-Darkness-recovery-Daughter/dp/1698701349.

“A Journey Through The Darkness”

By Frank Goulet

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701363

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701349

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701356

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Frank Goulet is a commercial excellence sales leader. He had used his many years of business speaking, executive writing and relationship building experiences to tell the personal journey through the darkness after the death of his daughter. He believes in God and the many signs passed along the journey that guides everyone. He attributes his character to his loving parents, his siblings, his spouse of 40 years and all those who have influenced him to always work in making others smile, feel good about themselves and offer insight to help others grow into who they are meant to be.





Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

Marketing Services Trafford Publishing 1-888-232-4444 authormarketingservices@trafford.com