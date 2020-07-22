ALL KIDS DESERVE TO HAVE FUN, ESPECIALLY THOSE BATTLING CANCER
EXCITEMENT FOR ONE SPECIAL HERO COMES IN THE FORM OF A LAMBORGHINI & GOLD POLICE CARNORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with their belief that All Kids Deserve To Have Fun, the Mystic Force Foundation together with Ride2Revive and the North Miami Police Department will be granting a ‘Wish’ to Childhood Cancer Hero Jake, who recently finished his very last cancer treatment. As a surprise to celebrate this very exciting and important milestone, Jake and his family will be visiting the Heroes Hangout, the Mystic Force Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Haven, where he will be surprised with an exhilarating ride in one of Ride2Revive’s very special Lamborghinis as well as the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police Car. Jake’s siblings will also join the fun and ride along, because of course, siblings are important too!
Mystic Force Foundation continues to be humbled and grateful for the generosity and caring spirit shown by the community in everything they do for children battling this devastating disease. Partnering with like-minded organizations like Ride2Revive to bring joy and happiness to children battling life threatening illnesses is vital to their mission of keeping children battling cancer as happy as possible. The North Miami Police Department also continues to support and aid the Mystic Force Foundation in bringing smiles to our littlest Heroes whenever possible.
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 @ 1:00pm
Heroes Hangout
1943 NE 164th Street North Miami Beach FL 3 3161
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
Brother and Sister, Brett & Brooke David founded Ride2Revive in 2011. Fulfilling a dream to share their world of exotic supercars, this unique altruistic organization provides children, who are undergoing medical treatment for life-threatening illnesses, with unforgettable adrenaline filled experiences. Each event is meant to distract each child from their health-related struggles and revitalize their senses, providing Miles Of Smiles On The Road To Recovery.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 12-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their newest endeavor The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter