NY Fitness Trainer takes the gym to you. Offering Trainers an opportunity. The Amazon of Fitness?

NY Fitness Trainer, Former Kickboxing Champ takes the gym to you. Could this be the Amazon of Fitness, Safety & Self Defense?
NY Fitness Trainer and Former Kickboxing Champ Rob Fletcher says, "dont let the game change you, you change the game". The Amazon version of Fitness, Safety & Self Defense?
Fletcher's goal is to not only make a positive impact on the lives of potential clients but trainers, coaches, and instructors as well. The goal, 100 sdi7 HIIT Mobile Gym Units on the streets. We are faced with a very unpredictable future. Many health clubs, gym and fitness studios were forced to close their doors. When they open, if they survive many will still be reluctant to return. Could this be the answer? Giving trainers a greater opportunity with the sdi7 HIIT Mobile Gym Unit. Fletcher emphasizes the role of self-defense in his fitness programs. "More than ever self-defense and fitness belong together. Personal safety and self-protection, a responsibility to ourselves, and our loved ones".
As many struggle with uncertainty due to COVID 19 health club, gym & fitness business closures, loss of a job, and source of income. We hope to give hope and potential for a greater opportunity. The sdi7 HIIT Mobile Unit could be the solution. Low start-up cost, low overhead, greater ROI. Costs a fraction of owning a gym or small fitness studio. Fletcher and his team are reviewing applications and will select trainers who qualify and meet certain criteria.
The additional benefits and value for trainers
Go anywhere at any time. Fully equipped, top of the line equipment, train one on one and groups, new clients, outdoor or indoor training. The added value of new programs and sdi7 HIIT Workout curriculums. sdi7 HIIT Trainer Certifications.
Programs, workouts, and curriculums are based on the individual's goals and objectives. One of the featured workouts sdi7 HIIT Workout Self Defense in 7 minutes High-Intensity Interval Training. 7-minute intervals designed to burn calories, build lean muscle, improve strength and conditioning. With the added value of learning fighting skills and self techniques. Building more confidence and self-esteem.
Workouts include weightlifting, speed, and agility, strength and conditioning, boxing, balance and coordination, stretching/flexibility, kickboxing, self-defense, sports performance.
About Rob Fletcher
Rob is a speaker, author, and instructor. Founder of the sdi7 Safety and Self Defense Program, sdi7 (Self Defense in 7 Minutes) and sdi7 HIIT (Self Defense in 7 Minutes High-Intensity Interval Training. Author of America's Next Great Trainer Transform Your Life. He is a Black Belt, Self Defense, and Combative Tactics Expert, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Instructor (CRASE). Fitness certified through ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association), IFPA (International Fitness Professionals Association) and IHP (Institute of Human Performance) MMA Strength and Conditioning Coach. A former member of the US Kickboxing Team, and 1996 North American Kickboxing Champion. Featured on national radio and tv programs including NBC Dateline, Good Morning America. Listed in the Who's of Martial Arts. Inducted into the Masters Black Belt Hall of Fame and Recipient of the Joe Lewis PKA (Professional Kickboxing Association) Eternal Warrior Award. His lifelong passion, teaching, and empowering others to live "positive, healthy, fit, confident, strong and safe".
