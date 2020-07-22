NY Fitness Trainer takes the gym to you. Offering Trainers an opportunity. The Amazon of Fitness?

About

Rob has over 30 years in the martial arts and fitness industry. Certified through several leading fitness organizations: Master of Fitness through the ISA(International Sports Sciences Association), IFPA(International Fitness Professionals Association), MMA strength and Conditioning Coach through IHP(Institute of Human Performance) Creator of the sdi7 Safety. Prevention. Awareness. Self Defense Program and the sdi7HIIT Workouts. He is a Black Belt, Self Defense & Fitness expert. A former North American Kickboxing Champion and member of the World Champion US Kickboxing Team. Inducted into the Black Belt Masters Hall of Fame. Recognized for OutstandingMartial Arts Achievement, and Listed in The Who’s Who of Martial Arts. Honored with the Joe LewisPKAEternal Warrior Award. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer Transform Your Life.

