Award-Winning Christian Artist Releases New Single, “Keep Hope Alive” to Uplift Those Impacted by COVID-19

Jessica Mechell

This hip-hop track along with its powerful message and bluesy guitar adlibs will keep you uplifted after listening to the daily dose of pandemic news.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian rap artist Jessica Mechell’s newest single, “Keep Hope Alive” is now available for streaming or purchase on all digital media outlets. The core message in the single is to encourage people around the world impacted by COVID-19 and current events.

“I wrote ‘Keep Hope Alive’ to recognize people who are helping us win the fight against COVID-19.,” Mechell says, “I also wanted to encourage people to stay positive during this time of opposition.”

The opposition is on multiple levels: literally, there is sickness in America and around the globe. Socially, racial unrest is raising tensions across this country. Spiritually, there is opposition as well. A ministry-driven artist committed to both entertaining and encouraging people through her work, Mechell says “There are deaths, there are job losses, and people’s lives are deeply impacted, but this is a time when we need to put our trust in God, Who will get us through this storm.”

The official music video for "Keep Hope Alive" is also set to be released on YouTube in August 2020.

Mechell won Best Christian Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year 2019 at the Tampa Bay Gospel Awards. The songwriter has performed at 20+ events and gatherings, and has more than 24,000 social media streams. Mechell garnered a strong street buzz and Internet presence after the release of her debut EP “Agape Love”. Her latest single “Feel Good” is available on all digital media outlets.

