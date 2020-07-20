When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 20, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 21, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to contain mold Company Name: Hostess Brands LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

This recall applies to the following Raspberry Zinger® products:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 H061524000 08/29/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H061424000 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count) 888109010089 H061224000 8/26/2020

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.

Hostess Brands, LLC

Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana and through its Voortman Cookies Limited subsidiary, Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

Contacts

LAK Public Relations, Inc.

Marie Espinel, Katie Lewis or Hannah Arnold, 212-575-4545 mespinel@lakpr.com, klewis@lakpr.com or harnold@lakpr.com