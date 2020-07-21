Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,851 in the last 365 days.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2020. Net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $46.6 million, or $0.43 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Results for the second and first quarters of 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic") and governmental responses to it, resulting in higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. In addition, the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard on January 1, 2020 added to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and impacted certain asset quality metrics and comparability to prior periods. Reported results for all periods were impacted by the Park Bank and Bridgeview Bank transactions in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, including acquisition and integration related expenses, as well as operating income and expense.

SELECT SECOND QUARTER VS. FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.18 for the prior quarter, impacted by:
    • $0.17 per share, or $25 million, for the second quarter of 2020 and $0.19 per share, or $28 million, for the prior quarter of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL.
    • $0.02 per share, or $3 million, of pandemic expenses and fee assistance programs compared to $0.01 in the prior quarter.
    • $0.01 per share, or $1 million, for dividends on preferred stock issued in the second quarter of 2020.
    • $0.03 per share, or $5 million, of acquisition and integration related expenses, compared to $0.04 in the prior quarter.
  • Reported pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted(1) of $63 million, down 12% from the prior quarter due primarily to the full quarter impact of the pandemic on noninterest income and noninterest expenses.
  • Produced net interest income of $145 million at a net margin of 3.13%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter, reflective of lower interest rates and the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
  • Noninterest income decreased to $33 million, down 16% from the prior quarter, reflective of the impact of the pandemic on transaction volumes and fee assistance programs offered to clients.
  • Controlled noninterest expense to average assets of 2.32%, down 24 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Grew loans to $15 billion, up 7% from March 31, 2020, impacted by $1.2 billion of PPP loans at June 30, 2020.
  • Consistent underlying credit performance compared to the prior quarter:
    • Expanded the ACL to 1.66% of total loans, 1.80% excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.62% as of March 31, 2020.
    • Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total loans plus foreclosed assets of 1.09%, compared to 1.24% at March 31, 2020.
    • Net loan charge-offs, ("NCOs"), of 0.36% of average loans, compared to 0.37% for the prior quarter.
  • Increased total average deposits to $15 billion, up 14% from the prior quarter.
  • Increased total capital to 13.70% of risk-weighted assets, up 170 basis points from the prior quarter, which benefited from the issuance of $230.5 million of 7.000% fixed rate preferred stock.
  • Completed the conversion of Park Bank operating systems to the Company's operating platform.

"Performance for the quarter reflects the enormity of the times and the magnitude of underlying governmental policy response," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This includes the adverse impact on revenues resulting from reduced business demand and lower rates as well as the cost of prudently building our allowance for credit losses and capital given the more challenged and volatile economic outlook."

Mr. Scudder continued, "The character of our Company and our industry has shone throughout this crisis. I am proud of how our teams have risen to the challenge, working tirelessly to quickly adopt and modify products and services to help thousands of individuals and businesses to gain relief and access to governmental assistance, including more than $1.2 billion of PPP loans."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "It remains unclear how the duration and severity of the downturn, as well as the effectiveness of fiscal support, will shape future demand and asset quality. Importantly, with the support of a talented and engaged team and a strong capital foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver on our ongoing commitment to the financial success of our clients. As always, we remain focused on strategically investing in our infrastructure, processes and capabilities to continue to better and more efficiently serve our clients for the long-term benefit of our shareholders."

ISSUANCE OF PREFERRED STOCK

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed the issuance of $230.5 million of its 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and C. The Company received proceeds of $221.3 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and issuance costs. The Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

As one of the largest independent banks in Chicago, our mission is to help clients achieve financial success. We are committed to using our strong capital levels and ample liquidity to provide maximum support to our clients and communities during this unprecedented time. The programs and services First Midwest is offering to clients include:

  • Consumer, mortgage, and auto loan payment deferrals
  • Small business payment deferrals
  • Consumer and small business fee assistance programs
  • Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions
  • Wide range of financial accommodations for our Commercial clients based on individual circumstances
  • Ongoing participation in the PPP with $1.2 billion of loans funded to over 6,500 clients

In addition, First Midwest has committed $2.5 million from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support the immediate and long-term needs of the communities it serves.

 (1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020     June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                                      
Other interest-earning assets $ 646,887     $ 471     0.29       $ 164,351     $ 816     2.00       $ 210,322     $ 1,240     2.36  
Securities(1) 3,357,984     21,040     2.51       3,066,574     20,757     2.71       2,631,437     18,423     2.80  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and
  Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock		 154,678     368     0.95       126,643     1,387     4.38       87,815     757     3.45  
Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 13,729,250     135,952     3.98       13,073,752     148,420     4.57       12,022,470     158,442     5.29  
PPP loans(1) 887,997     5,368     2.43                              
Total loans(1) 14,617,247     141,320     3.89       13,073,752     148,420     4.57       12,022,470     158,442     5.29  
Total interest-earning assets(1) 18,776,796     163,199     3.49       16,431,320     171,380     4.19       14,952,044     178,862     4.80  
Cash and due from banks 275,696               261,336               215,464          
Allowance for loan losses (224,519 )             (179,392 )             (108,698 )        
Other assets 2,040,133               1,891,557               1,681,240          
Total assets $ 20,868,106               $ 18,404,821               $ 16,740,050          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                      
Savings deposits $ 2,246,643     99     0.02       $ 2,069,163     164     0.03       $ 2,079,852     346     0.07  
NOW accounts 2,549,088     637     0.10       2,273,156     1,630     0.29       2,261,103     2,776     0.49  
Money market deposits 2,663,622     1,157     0.17       2,227,707     3,099     0.56       1,907,766     3,041     0.64  
Time deposits 2,539,996     8,184     1.30       2,932,466     12,224     1.68       2,849,930     13,153     1.85  
Borrowed funds 2,466,300     3,156     0.51       2,007,700     5,841     1.17       1,025,351     4,459     1.74  
Senior and subordinated debt 234,259     3,577     6.14       234,053     3,694     6.35       220,756     3,595     6.53  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,699,908     16,810     0.53       11,744,245     26,652     0.91       10,344,758     27,370     1.06  
Demand deposits 5,305,109               3,884,015               3,835,567          
Total funding sources 18,005,017         0.38       15,628,260         0.69       14,180,325         0.77  
Other liabilities 361,311               361,404               318,156          
Stockholders' equity 2,501,778               2,415,157               2,241,569          
Total liabilities and
  stockholders' equity		 $ 20,868,106               $ 18,404,821               $ 16,740,050          
Tax-equivalent net interest
  income/margin(1) 		    146,389     3.13           144,728     3.54           151,492     4.06  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     (1,155 )             (1,153 )             (1,180 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)     $ 145,234               $ 143,575               $ 150,312      
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)     $ 6,999     0.15           $ 6,946     0.17           $ 10,308     0.28  
Tax-equivalent net interest income/
  margin, adjusted(1) 		    $ 139,390     2.98           $ 137,782     3.37           $ 141,184     3.78  

(1)  Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was up 1.2% from the first quarter of 2020 and down 3.4% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park Bank transaction that closed in March 2020, interest income and fees on PPP loans, and lower costs of funds, partially offset by lower interest rates. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the decrease in net interest income was driven primarily by lower interest rates, partially offset by growth in loans and securities, the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bank ("Bridgeview") transaction that closed in May 2019 and the Park transaction that closed in March 2020, and lower cost of funds.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $7.0 million, $6.9 million, and $10.3 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.13%, decreasing 41 and 93 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.98%, down 39 and 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Compared to both prior periods, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, origination of PPP loans, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds. Compared to the first quarter of 2020 the seasonal increase in municipal deposits contributed to the decline. In addition, the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity.

For the second quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets rose by $2.3 billion and $3.8 billion from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from PPP loans, securities purchases, the Park Bank transaction, and a higher balance of other interest-earning assets. In addition, the increase in average interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by the assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, as well as loan growth.

Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2020 increased by $2.4 billion and $3.8 billion from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from FHLB advances and deposit growth due to the Park Bank transaction as well as higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Wealth management fees   $ 11,942     $ 12,361     $ 12,190     (3.4 )   (2.0 )
Service charges on deposit accounts   9,125     11,781     12,196     (22.5 )   (25.2 )
Mortgage banking income   3,477     1,788     1,901     94.5     82.9  
Card-based fees, net   3,180     3,968     4,549     (19.9 )   (30.1 )
Capital market products income   694     4,722     2,154     (85.3 )   (67.8 )
Other service charges, commissions, and fees   2,078     2,682     2,783     (22.5 )   (25.3 )
Total fee-based revenues   30,496     37,302     35,773     (18.2 )   (14.8 )
Other income   2,495     3,065     2,753     (18.6 )   (9.4 )
Net securities losses       (1,005 )       N/M     N/M  
Total noninterest income   $ 32,991     $ 39,362     $ 38,526     (16.2 )   (14.4 )
                                     

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $33.0 million was down 16.2% from the first quarter of 2020 and 14.4% from the second quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the decrease in wealth management fees was driven primarily by lower market conditions. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, net card-based fees, and other service charges, commissions, and fees compared to both prior periods was due primarily to the impact of lower transaction volumes and the fee assistance programs offered to our clients as a result of the pandemic.

Capital market products income decreased compared to both prior periods as a result of lower levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $168.7 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $116.6 million and $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. In addition, compared to the first quarter of 2020 mortgage banking income was impacted by a lower level of decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Net securities losses of $1.0 million were recognized during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of repositioning of the Company's securities portfolio due to market conditions.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Salaries and employee benefits:                    
Salaries and wages   $ 52,592     $ 49,990     $ 47,776     5.2     10.1  
Retirement and other employee benefits   11,080     12,869     10,916     (13.9 )   1.5  
Total salaries and employee benefits   63,672     62,859     58,692     1.3     8.5  
Net occupancy and equipment expense(1)   15,116     14,227     12,294     6.2     23.0  
Technology and related costs(1)   9,853     8,548     7,128     15.3     38.2  
Professional services(1)   8,880     10,390     9,624     (14.5 )   (7.7 )
Advertising and promotions   2,810     2,761     3,167     1.8     (11.3 )
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense   126     420     294     (70.0 )   (57.1 )
Other expenses   14,624     12,654     12,987     15.6     12.6  
Acquisition and integration related expenses   5,249     5,472     9,514     (4.1 )   (44.8 )
Delivering Excellence implementation costs           442         (100.0 )
Total noninterest expense   $ 120,330     $ 117,331     $ 114,142     2.6     5.4  
Acquisition and integration related expenses   (5,249 )   (5,472 )   (9,514 )   (4.1 )   (44.8 )
Delivering Excellence implementation costs           (442 )       (100.0 )
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2)   $ 115,081     $ 111,859     $ 104,186     2.9     10.5  

(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense increased 2.6% from the first quarter of 2020 and 5.4% from the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $115.1 million, up 2.9% from the first quarter of 2020 and 10.5% from the second quarter of 2019. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans was well controlled at 2.32% for the second quarter of 2020, down 5% and 7% from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Park Bank transaction completed late in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to both prior periods. In addition, operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.

Compared to both prior periods, salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by merit increases and commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expenses. The increase in occupancy and equipment costs compared to both prior periods was also driven by expenses resulting from the pandemic. Technology and related costs compared to both prior periods was impacted by investments in technology, including the origination of PPP loans. Professional services decreased compared to both prior periods due to lower loan remediation expenses and higher prior period expenses associated with process enhancements and organizational growth. Compared to both prior periods, other expenses increased as a result of a valuation adjustment on a foreclosed asset.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank and Bridgeview. For the second quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted primarily from the acquisition of Bridgeview.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition(1)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30, 
 2020		   March 31, 
 2020		   June 30, 
 2019		   March 31, 
 2020		   June 30, 
 2019
Commercial and industrial   $ 4,789,556     $ 5,064,295     $ 4,524,401     (5.4 )   5.9  
Agricultural   381,124     393,063     430,589     (3.0 )   (11.5 )
Commercial real estate:                    
Office, retail, and industrial   2,020,318     2,092,097     1,936,577     (3.4 )   4.3  
Multi-family   874,861     918,944     787,155     (4.8 )   11.1  
Construction   687,063     661,363     654,607     3.9     5.0  
Other commercial real estate   1,475,937     1,415,892     1,447,673     4.2     2.0  
Total commercial real estate   5,058,179     5,088,296     4,826,012     (0.6 )   4.8  
Total corporate loans, excluding PPP
  loans		   10,228,859     10,545,654     9,781,002     (3.0 )   4.6  
PPP loans   1,179,403             N/M     N/M  
Total corporate loans   11,408,262     10,545,654     9,781,002     8.2     16.6  
Home equity   892,867     973,658     874,686     (8.3 )   2.1  
1-4 family mortgages   2,175,322     1,957,037     1,391,814     11.2     56.3  
Installment   457,207     488,668     472,102     (6.4 )   (3.2 )
Total consumer loans   3,525,396     3,419,363     2,738,602     3.1     28.7  
Total loans   $ 14,933,658     $ 13,965,017     $ 12,519,604     6.9     19.3  
                     

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior period amounts to conform to the current presentation.

Loan growth was positively impacted by the PPP loan program in the second quarter of 2020, which added $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2020. Excluding these loans, total loans decreased 1.5% from March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans and the loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, total loans grew 4.1% from June 30, 2019. Compared to both prior periods, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans were impacted by lower production and line usage and higher paydowns due to current economic conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from strong production and purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, which more than offset higher prepayments. In addition, compared to the second quarter of 2019, purchases of home equity loans contributed to the increase.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Allowance for credit losses                    
ACL, excluding PCD loans   $ 203,243     $ 176,478     $ 106,929     15.2       90.1  
PCD loan ACL   44,434     50,223         (11.5 )     100.0  
Total ACL   $ 247,677     $ 226,701     $ 106,929     9.3       131.6  
Provision for credit losses   $ 32,649     $ 39,532     $ 11,491     (17.4 )     184.1  
ACL to total loans(1)   1.66 %   1.62 %   0.85 %        
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)   1.80 %   1.62 %   0.85 %        
ACL to non-accrual loans   177.98 %   154.64 %   168.45 %        

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

(2) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of ACL as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. In addition, the Company participated in the PPP program, which resulted in $1.2 billion of loans originated in the second quarter of 2020 that are expected to be forgiven by the SBA. As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD and PPP loans to provide comparability to prior periods.

The ACL was $247.7 million or 1.66% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, increasing $21.0 million and $140.7 million compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.80% as of June 30, 2020, up from 1.62% and 0.85% as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. As a result of the pandemic, a provision for loan losses of $25 million and $28 million was recorded in the second quarter and first quarter of 2020, respectively. Compared to June 30, 2019, adoption of the CECL accounting standard increased the ACL by $76 million, which included $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments, $36 million for PCD acquired loans, and $8 million for non-PCD acquired loans. In addition, in the first quarter of 2020, $14.3 million in allowance for credit losses was established through the acquisition accounting adjustments for PCD loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition along with an additional $1.7 million in provision for loan losses on non-PCD loans.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Asset quality                    
Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)   $ 94,044     $ 97,649     $ 63,477     (3.7 )   48.2  
Non-accrual PCD loans(1)   45,116     48,950         (7.8 )   N/M  
Total non-accrual loans   139,160     146,599     63,477     (5.1 )   119.2  
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
  interest(1) 		  3,241     5,052     2,615     (35.8 )   23.9  
Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs")   142,401     151,651     66,092     (6.1 )   115.5  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
  ("TDRs")		   1,201     1,216     1,441     (1.2 )   (16.7 )
Foreclosed assets(3)   19,024     21,027     28,488     (9.5 )   (33.2 )
Total NPAs   $ 162,626     $ 173,894     $ 96,021     (6.5 )   69.4  
30-89 days past due loans(1)   $ 36,342     $ 81,127     $ 34,460          
30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD
  loans(1)(2) 		  $ 34,872     $ 75,581     $ 34,460          
Non-accrual loans to total loans:                    
Non-accrual loans to total loans   0.93 %   1.05 %   0.51 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
  PPP loans(1)(2)(4) 		  1.01 %   1.05 %   0.51 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
  PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(4) 		  0.70 %   0.71 %   0.51 %        
Non-performing loans to total loans:                    
NPLs to total loans   0.95 %   1.09 %   0.53 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(4)   1.04 %   1.09 %   0.53 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP
  loans(1)(2)(4) 		  0.72 %   0.75 %   0.53 %        
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:                
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets   1.09 %   1.24 %   0.77 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
  excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(4) 		  1.18 %   1.24 %   0.77 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
  excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(4) 		  0.87 %   0.91 %   0.77 %        

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an ACL is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

NPAs represented 1.09% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.24% and 0.77% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.87% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.91% at March 31, 2020 and 0.77% at June 30, 2019, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. The increase from June 30, 2019 occurred within non-accrual loans and is isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.

Total 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans of $34.9 million decreased by $40.7 million from March 31, 2020 and were consistent with June 30, 2019. Reported levels at March 31, 2020 were elevated largely due to timing as renewal and payment activity on two loan relationships was delayed into the first week of April 2020.

Charge-Off Data
 (Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended
    June 30,
2020		   % of
Total		   March 31,
2020		   % of
Total		   June 30,
2019		   % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 4,735       36.6     $ 4,680       38.7     $ 4,600       49.3  
Agricultural   118       0.9     1,227       10.1     658       7.0  
Commercial real estate:                        
Office, retail, and industrial   3,086       23.9     329       2.7     1,454       15.6  
Multi-family   9       0.1     5                  
Construction   798       6.2     1,808       14.9     (10 )     (0.1 )
Other commercial real estate   19       0.1     164       1.4     284       3.0  
Consumer   4,158       32.2     3,901       32.2     2,355       25.2  
Total NCOs   $ 12,923       100.0     $ 12,114       100.0     $ 9,341       100.0  
Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)(3)   (3,833 )     29.7     (1,720 )     14.2           N/A  
Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)(3)   $ 9,090           $ 10,394           $ 9,341        
Recoveries included in total NCOs   $ 1,311           $ 1,816           $ 2,083        
Quarter-to-date(1)(4):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.36   %       0.37   %       0.31   %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
  excluding PPP loans(3)(5) 		  0.38   %       0.37   %       0.31   %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
  excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5) 		  0.27   %       0.32   %       0.31   %    
Year-to-date(1)(4):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.36   %       0.37   %       0.32   %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
  excluding PPP loans(3)(5) 		  0.38   %       0.32   %       0.32   %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
  excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5) 		  0.30   %       0.32   %       0.32   %    

N/A – Not applicable.

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL.

(3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.36%, compared to 0.37% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD and the impact of PPP loans on this metric, NCOs to average loans was 0.27% for the second quarter of 2020, down from 0.32% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Average for the Quarters Ended   June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Demand deposits   $ 5,305,109     $ 3,884,015     $ 3,835,567     36.6     38.3  
Savings deposits   2,246,643     2,069,163     2,079,852     8.6     8.0  
NOW accounts   2,549,088     2,273,156     2,261,103     12.1     12.7  
Money market accounts   2,663,622     2,227,707     1,907,766     19.6     39.6  
Core deposits   12,764,462     10,454,041     10,084,288     22.1     26.6  
Time deposits   2,539,996     2,932,466     2,849,930     (13.4 )   (10.9 )
Total deposits   $ 15,304,458     $ 13,386,507     $ 12,934,218     14.3     18.3  
                                     

Total average deposits were $15.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020, up 14.3% from the first quarter of 2020 and 18.3% from the second quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the rise in total average deposits was impacted by higher deposits due to the Park Bank transaction in March 2020 as well as higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. The increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2020 was also impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. In addition, the increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction in May 2019.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

    As of
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   June 30,
2019
Company regulatory capital ratios:                
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.70 %   12.00 %   12.96 %   12.57 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.19 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.11 %
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets   9.70 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.11 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.70 %   8.60 %   8.81 %   8.96 %
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.32 %   7.97 %   8.81 %   8.57 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans   7.77 %   7.97 %   8.81 %   8.57 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
  income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets		   7.17 %   7.79 %   8.82 %   8.59 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
  income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans		   7.62 %   7.79 %   8.82 %   8.59 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   9.61 %   9.63 %   10.51 %   10.11 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Total and Tier 1 capital ratios increased compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 as earnings and the issuance of preferred stock more than offset the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. In addition, compared to June 30, 2019, all capital ratios were impacted by the approximately 50 basis point decrease due to the Park Bank acquisition, and 15 basis point decrease due to stock repurchases. The Company elected the five year CECL transition relief for regulatory capital which retained approximately 25 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital at June 30, 2020.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed the issuance of $230.5 million of 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock through a Series A and Series C issuance. The Company received proceeds of $221.3 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and issuance costs.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 150th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.firstmidwest.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10145988 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on August 5, 2020. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the continued or potential effects of the pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). In addition, income tax expense and provision for loan losses are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors Media
Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7231 708.831.7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com  maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com 

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Period-End Balance Sheet                  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 304,445     $ 252,138     $ 214,894     $ 273,613     $ 199,684  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 637,856     229,474     84,327     202,054     126,966  
Equity securities, at fair value 43,954     40,098     42,136     40,723     40,690  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,435,862     3,382,865     2,873,386     2,905,738     2,793,316  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,628     19,825     21,997     22,566     23,277  
FHLB and FRB stock 148,512     154,357     115,409     112,845     109,466  
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial 4,789,556     5,064,295     4,481,525     4,570,361     4,524,401  
Agricultural 381,124     393,063     405,616     417,740     430,589  
Commercial real estate:                  
Office, retail, and industrial 2,020,318     2,092,097     1,848,718     1,892,877     1,936,577  
Multi-family 874,861     918,944     856,553     817,444     787,155  
Construction 687,063     661,363     593,093     637,256     654,607  
Other commercial real estate 1,475,937     1,415,892     1,383,708     1,425,292     1,447,673  
PPP loans 1,179,403                  
Home equity 892,867     973,658     851,454     833,955     874,686  
1-4 family mortgages 2,175,322     1,957,037     1,927,078     1,686,967     1,391,814  
Installment 457,207     488,668     492,585     491,427     472,102  
Total loans 14,933,658     13,965,017     12,840,330     12,773,319     12,519,604  
Allowance for loan losses (240,052 )   (219,948 )   (108,022 )   (109,028 )   (105,729 )
Net loans 14,693,606     13,745,069     12,732,308     12,664,291     12,413,875  
OREO 9,947     9,814     8,750     12,428     15,313  
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 143,001     145,844     147,996     147,064     148,347  
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 299,649     298,827     296,351     297,610     297,118  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 940,182     935,241     875,262     876,219     878,802  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 568,239     539,748     437,581     458,303     415,379  
Total assets $ 21,244,881     $ 19,753,300     $ 17,850,397     $ 18,013,454     $ 17,462,233  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,602,016     $ 4,222,523     $ 3,802,422     $ 3,832,744     $ 3,748,316  
Interest-bearing deposits 10,055,640     9,876,427     9,448,856     9,608,183     9,440,272  
Total deposits 15,657,656     14,098,950     13,251,278     13,440,927     13,188,588  
Borrowed funds 2,305,195     2,648,210     1,658,758     1,653,490     1,407,378  
Senior and subordinated debt 234,358     234,153     233,948     233,743     233,538  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 391,461     336,280     335,620     345,695     332,156  
Stockholders' equity 2,656,211     2,435,707     2,370,793     2,339,599     2,300,573  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,244,881     $ 19,753,300     $ 17,850,397     $ 18,013,454     $ 17,462,233  
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,627,484     $ 2,400,384     $ 2,372,747     $ 2,332,861     $ 2,303,383  
Stockholders' equity, common 2,425,711     2,435,707     2,370,793     2,339,599     2,300,573  


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)		          
                             
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
Income Statement                            
Interest income $ 162,044     $ 170,227     $ 176,604     $ 181,963     $ 177,682       $ 332,271     $ 340,172  
Interest expense 16,810     26,652     28,245     31,176     27,370       43,462     50,836  
Net interest income 145,234     143,575     148,359     150,787     150,312       288,809     289,336  
Provision for loan losses 32,649     39,532     9,594     12,498     11,491       72,181     21,935  
Net interest income after
  provision for credit losses		 112,585     104,043     138,765     138,289     138,821       216,628     267,401  
Noninterest Income                            
Service charges on deposit
  accounts		 9,125     11,781     12,664     13,024     12,196       20,906     23,736  
Wealth management fees 11,942     12,361     12,484     12,063     12,190       24,303     23,790  
Card-based fees, net 3,180     3,968     4,512     4,694     4,549       7,148     8,927  
Capital market products
  income		 694     4,722     6,337     4,161     2,154       5,416     3,433  
Mortgage banking income 3,477     1,788     4,134     3,066     1,901       5,265     2,905  
Other service charges,
  commissions, and fees		 2,078     2,682     2,946     3,023     2,783       4,760     5,394  
Total fee-based revenues 30,496     37,302     43,077     40,031     35,773       67,798     68,185  
Other income 2,495     3,065     3,419     2,920     2,753       5,560     5,247  
Net securities losses     (1,005 )                 (1,005 )    
Total noninterest
  income		 32,991     39,362     46,496     42,951     38,526       72,353     73,432  
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits:                          
Salaries and wages 52,592     49,990     53,043     50,686     47,776       102,582     93,911  
Retirement and other
  employee benefits		 11,080     12,869     9,930     10,795     10,916       23,949     22,154  
Total salaries and
  employee benefits		 63,672     62,859     62,973     61,481     58,692       126,531     116,065  
Net occupancy and
  equipment expense		 15,116     14,227     12,940     12,787     12,294       29,343     26,091  
Professional services 8,880     10,390     10,949     8,768     9,624       19,270     16,711  
Technology and related costs 9,853     8,548     7,429     6,960     7,128       18,401     13,398  
Advertising and promotions 2,810     2,761     2,896     2,955     3,167       5,571     5,539  
Net OREO expense 126     420     1,080     381     294       546     975  
Other expenses 14,624     12,654     13,000     11,432     12,987       27,278     23,568  
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses		 5,249     5,472     5,258     3,397     9,514       10,721     13,205  
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		         223     234     442           700  
Total noninterest expense 120,330     117,331     116,748     108,395     114,142       237,661     216,252  
Income before income tax
  expense		 25,246     26,074     68,513     72,845     63,205       51,320     124,581  
Income tax expense 6,182     6,468     16,392     18,300     16,191       12,650     31,509  
Net income $ 19,064     $ 19,606     $ 52,121     $ 54,545     $ 47,014       $ 38,670     $ 93,072  
Preferred dividends (1,037 )                     (1,037 )    
Net income applicable to
  non-vested restricted shares		 (187 )   (192 )   (424 )   (465 )   (389 )     (379 )   (792 )
Net income applicable
  to common shares 		$ 17,840     $ 19,414     $ 51,697     $ 54,080     $ 46,625       $ 37,254     $ 92,280  
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1) 		21,777     24,272     55,807     56,803     54,091       46,049     102,709  

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
EPS                            
Basic EPS $ 0.16     $ 0.18     $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.43       $ 0.33     $ 0.86  
Diluted EPS $ 0.16     $ 0.18     $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.43       $ 0.33     $ 0.86  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.51     $ 0.52     $ 0.50       $ 0.41     $ 0.96  
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data          
Book value $ 21.23     $ 21.33     $ 21.56     $ 21.27     $ 20.80       $ 21.23     $ 20.80  
Tangible book value $ 13.00     $ 13.14     $ 13.60     $ 13.31     $ 12.86       $ 13.00     $ 12.86  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14       $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Closing price at period end $ 13.35     $ 13.24     $ 23.06     $ 19.48     $ 20.47       $ 13.35     $ 20.47  
Closing price to book value 0.6     0.6     1.1     0.9     1.0       0.6     1.0  
Period end shares outstanding 114,276     114,213     109,972     109,970     110,589       114,276     110,589  
Period end treasury shares 11,079     11,136     10,443     10,441     9,818       11,079     9,818  
Common dividends $ 16,015     $ 16,002     $ 15,404     $ 15,406     $ 15,503       $ 32,017     $ 28,340  
Dividend payout ratio 87.50 %   77.78 %   29.79 %   28.57 %   32.56 %     84.85 %   30.23 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 73.68 %   63.64 %   27.45 %   26.92 %   28.00 %     68.29 %   27.08 %
Key Ratios/Data                            
Return on average common
  equity(2) 		2.94 %   3.23 %   8.69 %   9.22 %   8.34 %     3.08 %   8.50 %
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		3.58 %   4.04 %   9.38 %   9.68 %   9.68 %     3.81 %   9.46 %
Return on average tangible
  common equity(2) 		5.32 %   5.66 %   14.37 %   15.36 %   13.83 %     5.49 %   14.11 %
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		6.37 %   6.94 %   15.47 %   16.10 %   15.95 %     6.65 %   15.64 %
Return on average assets(2) 0.37 %   0.43 %   1.16 %   1.22 %   1.13 %     0.40 %   1.16 %
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2) 		0.44 %   0.53 %   1.25 %   1.28 %   1.31 %     0.49 %   1.29 %
Loans to deposits 95.38 %   99.05 %   96.90 %   95.03 %   94.93 %     95.38 %   94.93 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 64.08 %   60.21 %   56.16 %   53.54 %   54.67 %     62.12 %   55.16 %
Net interest margin(2)(3) 3.13 %   3.54 %   3.72 %   3.82 %   4.06 %     3.33 %   4.05 %
Yield on average interest-earning
  assets(2)(3) 		3.49 %   4.19 %   4.43 %   4.60 %   4.80 %     3.82 %   4.76 %
Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.38 %   0.69 %   0.74 %   0.82 %   0.77 %     0.52 %   0.75 %
Noninterest expense to average
  assets(2) 		2.32 %   2.56 %   2.59 %   2.43 %   2.73 %     2.43 %   2.69 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to
  average assets, excluding PPP
  loans(1)(2) 		2.32 %   2.44 %   2.47 %   2.35 %   2.50 %     2.32 %   2.52 %
Effective income tax rate 24.49 %   24.81 %   23.93 %   25.12 %   25.62 %     24.65 %   25.29 %
Capital Ratios                            
Total capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1) 		13.70 %   12.00 %   12.96 %   12.62 %   12.57 %     13.70 %   12.57 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1) 		11.19 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.18 %   10.11 %     11.19 %   10.11 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.70 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.18 %   10.11 %     9.70 %   10.11 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.70 %   8.60 %   8.81 %   8.67 %   8.96 %     8.70 %   8.96 %
Tangible common equity to
  tangible assets(1) 		7.32 %   7.97 %   8.81 %   8.54 %   8.57 %     7.32 %   8.57 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
  assets(1) 		7.17 %   7.79 %   8.82 %   8.50 %   8.59 %     7.17 %   8.59 %
Tangible common equity to risk-
  weighted assets(1) 		9.61 %   9.63 %   10.51 %   10.24 %   10.11 %     9.61 %   10.11 %
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
Asset Quality Performance Data                                
Non-performing assets                            
Commercial and industrial $ 19,475     $ 24,944     $ 29,995     $ 26,739     $ 19,809       $ 19,475     $ 19,809  
Agricultural 8,494     5,823     5,954     6,242     6,712       8,494     6,712  
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 26,342     26,107     25,857     26,812     17,875       26,342     17,875  
Multi-family 2,132     2,688     2,697     2,152     5,322       2,132     5,322  
Construction 18,640     18,764     152     152     152       18,640     152  
Other commercial real estate 5,304     4,562     4,729     4,680     3,982       5,304     3,982  
Consumer 13,657     14,761     12,885     10,915     9,625       13,657     9,625  
Non-accrual, excluding PCD
  loans		 94,044     97,649     82,269     77,692     63,477       94,044     63,477  
Non-accrual PCD loans 45,116     48,950                        
Total non-accrual loans 139,160     146,599     82,269     77,692     63,477       94,044     63,477  
90 days or more past due loans,
  still accruing interest		 3,241     5,052     5,001     4,657     2,615       3,241     2,615  
Total NPLs 142,401     151,651     87,270     82,349     66,092       97,285     66,092  
Accruing TDRs 1,201     1,216     1,233     1,422     1,441       1,201     1,441  
Foreclosed assets(5) 19,024     21,027     20,458     25,266     28,488       19,024     28,488  
Total NPAs $ 162,626     $ 173,894     $ 108,961     $ 109,037     $ 96,021       $ 117,510     $ 96,021  
30-89 days past due loans $ 36,342     $ 81,127     $ 31,958     $ 46,171     $ 34,460       $ 36,342     $ 34,460  
Allowance for credit losses                            
Allowance for loan losses $ 240,052     $ 219,948     $ 108,022     $ 109,028     $ 105,729       $ 240,052     $ 105,729  
Reserve for unfunded
  commitments		 7,625     6,753     1,200     1,200     1,200       7,625     1,200  
Total ACL $ 247,677     $ 226,701     $ 109,222     $ 110,228     $ 106,929       $ 247,677     $ 106,929  
Provision for loan losses $ 32,649     $ 39,532     $ 9,594     $ 12,498     $ 11,491       $ 72,181     $ 21,935  
Net charge-offs by category                            
Commercial and industrial $ 4,735     $ 4,680     $ 6,799     $ 5,532     $ 4,600       $ 9,415     $ 9,661  
Agricultural 118     1,227     15     439     658       1,345     747  
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 3,086     329     256     219     1,454       3,415     2,072  
Multi-family 9     5     (439 )   (38 )         14     339  
Construction 798     1,808     3     (2 )   (10 )     2,606     (10 )
Other commercial real estate 19     164     13     (43 )   284       183     473  
Consumer 4,158     3,901     3,953     3,092     2,355       8,059     5,143  
Total NCOs $ 12,923     $ 12,114     $ 10,600     $ 9,199     $ 9,341       $ 25,037     $ 18,425  
Less: NCOs on PCD loans (3,833 )   (1,720 )                 (5,553 )    
Total NCOs, excluding PCD
  loans		 $ 9,090     $ 10,394     $ 10,600     $ 9,199     $ 9,341       $ 19,484     $ 18,425  
Total recoveries included above $ 1,311     $ 1,816     $ 2,153     $ 2,073     $ 2,083       $ 3,127     $ 3,776  
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
Asset quality ratios                            
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.93 %   1.05 %   0.64 %   0.61 %   0.51 %     0.93 %   0.51 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,
  excluding PPP loans(6) 		1.01 %   1.05 %   0.64 %   0.61 %   0.51 %     1.01 %   0.51 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,
  excluding PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.70 %   0.71 %   0.64 %   0.61 %   0.51 %     0.70 %   0.51 %
NPLs to total loans 0.95 %   1.09 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.53 %     0.95 %   0.53 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding
  PPP loans(6) 		1.04 %   1.09 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.53 %     1.04 %   0.53 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding
  PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.72 %   0.75 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.53 %     0.72 %   0.53 %
NPAs to total loans plus
  foreclosed assets		 1.09 %   1.24 %   0.85 %   0.85 %   0.77 %     1.09 %   0.77 %
NPAs to total loans plus
  foreclosed assets, excluding
  PPP loans(6) 		1.18 %   1.24 %   0.85 %   0.85 %   0.77 %     1.18 %   0.77 %
NPAs to total loans plus
  foreclosed assets, excluding
  PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.87 %   0.91 %   0.85 %   0.85 %   0.77 %     0.87 %   0.77 %
NPAs to tangible common equity
  plus ACL		 9.38 %   10.07 %   6.79 %   6.93 %   6.28 %     9.38 %   6.28 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.66 %   0.74 %   0.46 %   0.43 %   0.36 %     0.66 %   0.36 %
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios          
ACL to total loans(7) 1.66 %   1.62 %   0.85 %   0.86 %   0.85 %     1.66 %   0.85 %
ACL to non-accrual loans 177.98 %   154.64 %   132.76 %   141.88 %   168.45 %     263.36 %   168.45 %
ACL to NPLs 173.93 %   149.49 %   125.15 %   133.85 %   161.79 %     254.59 %   161.79 %
NCOs to average loans(2) 0.36 %   0.37 %   0.33 %   0.29 %   0.31 %     0.36 %   0.32 %
NCOs to average loans,
  excluding PPP loans(2) 		0.38 %   0.37 %   0.33 %   0.29 %   0.31 %     0.38 %   0.32 %
NCOs to average loans,
  excluding PCD and PPP loans(2) 		0.27 %   0.32 %   0.33 %   0.29 %   0.31 %     0.30 %   0.32 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no ACL being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an ACL on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
EPS                            
Net income $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545       $ 47,014         $ 38,670       $ 93,072    
Dividends and accretion on
  preferred stock		 (1,037 )                               (1,037 )        
Net income applicable to non-
  vested restricted shares		 (187 )     (192 )     (424 )     (465 )     (389 )       (379 )     (792 )  
Net income applicable to
  common shares		 17,840       19,414       51,697       54,080       46,625         37,254       92,280    
Adjustments to net income:                            
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses		 5,249       5,472       5,258       3,397       9,514         10,721       13,205    
Tax effect of acquisition and
  integration related expenses		 (1,312 )     (1,368 )     (1,315 )     (849 )     (2,379 )       (2,680 )     (3,301 )  
Net securities losses       1,005                           1,005          
Tax effect of net securities
  losses		       (251 )                         (251 )        
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		             223       234       442               700    
Tax effect of Delivering
  Excellence implementation
  costs		             (56 )     (59 )     (111 )             (175 )  
Total adjustments to net
  income, net of tax		 3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723       7,466         8,795       10,429    
Net income applicable to
  common shares,
  adjusted(1) 		$ 21,777       $ 24,272       $ 55,807       $ 56,803       $ 54,091         $ 46,049       $ 102,709    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                          
Weighted-average common
  shares outstanding (basic)		 113,145       109,922       109,059       109,281       108,467         111,533       107,126    
Dilutive effect of common
  stock equivalents		 191       443       519       381               339          
Weighted-average diluted
  common shares
  outstanding		 113,336       110,365       109,578       109,662       108,467         111,872       107,126    
Basic EPS $ 0.16       $ 0.18       $ 0.47       $ 0.49       $ 0.43         $ 0.33       $ 0.86    
Diluted EPS $ 0.16       $ 0.18       $ 0.47       $ 0.49       $ 0.43         $ 0.33       $ 0.86    
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.19       $ 0.22       $ 0.51       $ 0.52       $ 0.50         $ 0.41       $ 0.96    
Anti-dilutive shares not included
  in the computation of diluted
  EPS		                                          
Dividend Payout Ratio                            
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14         $ 0.28       $ 0.26    
Dividend payout ratio 87.50   %   77.78   %   29.79   %   28.57   %   32.56   %     84.85   %   30.23   %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 73.68   %   63.64   %   27.45   %   26.92   %   28.00   %     68.29   %   27.08   %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income applicable to
  common shares		 $ 17,840       $ 19,414       $ 51,697       $ 54,080       $ 46,625         $ 37,254       $ 92,280    
Intangibles amortization 2,820       2,770       2,744       2,750       2,624         5,590       4,987    
Tax effect of intangibles
  amortization		 (705 )     (693 )     (686 )     (688 )     (656 )       (1,398 )     (1,247 )  
Net income applicable to
  common shares, excluding
  intangibles amortization		 19,955       21,491       53,755       56,142       48,593         41,446       96,020    
Total adjustments to net income,
  net of tax(1) 		3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723       7,466         8,795       10,429    
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1) 		$ 23,892       $ 26,349       $ 57,865       $ 58,865       $ 56,059         $ 50,241       $ 106,449    
Average stockholders' common
  equity		 $ 2,443,212       $ 2,415,157       $ 2,359,197       $ 2,327,279       $ 2,241,569         $ 2,429,184       $ 2,190,210    
Less: average intangible assets (934,022 )     (887,600 )     (874,829 )     (877,069 )     (832,263 )       (910,811 )     (817,915 )  
Average tangible common
  equity		 $ 1,509,190       $ 1,527,557       $ 1,484,368       $ 1,450,210       $ 1,409,306         $ 1,518,373       $ 1,372,295    
Return on average common
  equity(2) 		2.94   %   3.23   %   8.69   %   9.22   %   8.34   %     3.08   %   8.50   %
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		3.58   %   4.04   %   9.38   %   9.68   %   9.68   %     3.81   %   9.46   %
Return on average tangible
  common equity(2) 		5.32   %   5.66   %   14.37   %   15.36   %   13.83   %     5.49   %   14.11   %
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		6.37   %   6.94   %   15.47   %   16.10   %   15.95   %     6.65   %   15.64   %
Return on Average Assets                      
Net income $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545       $ 47,014         $ 38,670       $ 93,072    
Total adjustments to net income,
  net of tax(1) 		3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723       7,466         8,795       10,429    
Net income, adjusted(1) $ 23,001       $ 24,464       $ 56,231       $ 57,268       $ 54,480         $ 47,465       $ 103,501    
Average assets $ 20,868,106       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180       $ 16,740,050         $ 19,636,463       $ 16,206,906    
Return on average assets(2) 0.37   %   0.43   %   1.16   %   1.22   %   1.13   %     0.40   %   1.16   %
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2) 		0.44   %   0.53   %   1.25   %   1.28   %   1.31   %     0.49   %   1.29   %
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets                      
Noninterest expense $ 120,330       $ 117,331       $ 116,748       $ 108,395       $ 114,142         $ 237,661       $ 216,252    
Less:                            
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		             (223 )     (234 )     (442 )             (700 )  
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses		 (5,249 )     (5,472 )     (5,258 )     (3,397 )     (9,514 )       (10,721 )     (13,205 )  
Total $ 115,081       $ 111,859       $ 111,267       $ 104,764       $ 104,186         $ 226,940       $ 202,347    
Average assets $ 20,868,106       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180       $ 16,740,050         $ 19,636,463       $ 16,206,906    
Less: average PPP loans (887,977 )                                        
Average assets, excluding PPP
  loans		 $ 19,980,129       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180       $ 16,740,050         $ 19,636,463       $ 16,206,906    
Noninterest expense to average
  assets(2) 		2.32   %   2.56   %   2.59   %   2.43   %   2.73   %     2.43   %   2.69   %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to
  average assets, excluding PPP
  loans(2) 		2.32   %   2.44   %   2.47   %   2.35   %   2.50   %     2.32   %   2.52   %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019     2020   2019
Efficiency Ratio Calculation                          
Noninterest expense $ 120,330       $ 117,331       $ 116,748       $ 108,395       $ 114,142         $ 237,661       $ 216,252    
Less:                            
Net OREO expense (126 )     (420 )     (1,080 )     (381 )     (294 )       (546 )     (975 )  
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses		 (5,249 )     (5,472 )     (5,258 )     (3,397 )     (9,514 )       (10,721 )     (13,205 )  
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		             (223 )     (234 )     (442 )             (700 )  
Total $ 114,955       $ 111,439       $ 110,187       $ 104,383       $ 103,892         $ 226,394       $ 201,372    
Tax-equivalent net interest
  income(3) 		$ 146,389       $ 144,728       $ 149,711       $ 152,019       $ 151,492         $ 291,117       $ 291,624    
Noninterest income 32,991       39,362       46,496       42,951       38,526         72,353       73,432    
Less: net securities losses       1,005                           1,005          
Total $ 179,380       $ 185,095       $ 196,207       $ 194,970       $ 190,018         $ 364,475       $ 365,056    
Efficiency ratio 64.08   %   60.21   %   56.16   %   53.54   %   54.67   %     62.12   %   55.16   %
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings                          
Net Income $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545       $ 47,014         $ 38,670       $ 93,072    
Income tax expense 6,182       6,468       16,392       18,300       16,191         12,650       31,509    
Provision for credit losses 32,649       39,532       9,594       12,498       11,491         72,181       21,935    
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
  Earnings		 $ 57,895       $ 65,606       $ 78,107       $ 85,343       $ 74,696         $ 123,501       $ 146,516    
Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-
  provision earnings:		                            
Net securities losses       1,005                           1,005          
A&I related expenses 5,249       5,472       5,258       3,397       9,514         10,721       13,205    
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs(5) 		            223       234       442               700    
Total adjustments 5,249       6,477       5,481       3,631       9,956         11,726       13,905    
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
  Earnings, adjusted		 $ 63,144       $ 72,083       $ 83,588       $ 88,974       $ 84,652         $ 135,227       $ 160,421    
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Tangible Common Equity                  
Stockholders' equity, common $ 2,425,711       $ 2,435,707       $ 2,370,793       $ 2,339,599       $ 2,300,573    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (940,182 )     (935,241 )     (875,262 )     (876,219 )     (878,802 )  
Tangible common equity 1,485,529       1,500,466       1,495,531       1,463,380       1,421,771    
Less: AOCI (28,727 )     (35,323 )     1,954       (6,738 )     2,810    
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,456,802       $ 1,465,143       $ 1,497,485       $ 1,456,642       $ 1,424,581    
Total assets $ 21,244,881       $ 19,753,300       $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454       $ 17,462,233    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (940,182 )     (935,241 )     (875,262 )     (876,219 )     (878,802 )  
Tangible assets $ 20,304,699       $ 18,818,059       $ 16,975,135       $ 17,137,235       $ 16,583,431    
Less: PPP loans (1,179,403 )                          
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans $ 19,125,296       $ 18,818,059       $ 16,975,135       $ 17,137,235       $ 16,583,431    
Risk-weighted assets $ 15,458,361       $ 15,573,684       $ 14,225,444       $ 14,294,011       $ 14,056,482    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.32   %   7.97   %   8.81   %   8.54   %   8.57   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.77   %   7.97   %   8.81   %   8.54   %   8.57   %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 7.17   %   7.79   %   8.82   %   8.50   %   8.59   %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,
  excluding PPP loans		 7.62   %   7.79   %   8.82   %   8.50   %   8.59   %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.61   %   9.63   %   10.51   %   10.24   %   10.11   %
                   

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.