Celebrated Author Ellis Cose Scheduling Zoom Interviews For Latest Book, "DEMOCRACY: IF WE CAN KEEP IT."
Ellis Cose's latest tome documenting the American Civil Liberties Union history earns outstanding reviews.
Federal agents storm through American cities, arresting leftists they call enemies of the state as other government officials celebrate the abuse.
— Ford Foundation President Darren Walker
Yet this is not Portland, Oregon, in 2020.
One hundred years ago, in the wake of World War I, U. S. Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer targeted for arrests and deportations leftists he accused of wanting to destroy the country. And just as Seattle Mayor Ted Wheeler has decried President Trump’s use of federal troops to assault and detain peaceful demonstrators in his city, many Americans resisted Palmer’s tactics.
“A although most feds went along, a brave Labor Department official blocked many of Palmer’s attempted deportations as violations of residents’ basic rights,” notes celebrated author Ellis Cose, who tells Palmer’s story in his latest book, DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT: THE ACLU’S 100-YEAR FIGHT FOR RIGHTS IN AMERICA. “Louis Freeland Post, that underappreciated servant a century ago, had a lot to do with bringing Palmer’s abuses to an end. It would be great if federal officials today were more willing to stand up to Mr. Trump.”
DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT is the book for this American moment.
The Los Angeles Review of Books declared of DEMOCRACY IF WE CAN KEEP IT, “Clearly, the lesson for our time is that during periods of national turmoil, when the popular will is inflamed by calls for blind patriotism and strict obedience to the political orthodoxy of the moment, even people of good intentions may be tempted to buckle under and forgo their principles.”
Pulitzer Prize winner Diane McWhorter called “Ellis Cose’s elegant, masterly history of the ACLU” a “report on our country’s chronic autoimmune disorder. One “comes away from this unflinching account with the urgent sense that there are no simple diagnoses or cures, that democracy is an organism in a constant cycle of decay and repair—and that survival is not inevitable.”
Now book editors, reviewers, scholars and fans are invited to a ZOOM interview with Cose to discuss the work.
The Library Journal says DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT “is an excellent choice for anyone seeking to understand the ACLU as an organization and for those wanting to explore how the fight for civil liberties has evolved and helped to shape the society we have today.”
Hired as the ACLU’s first writer in residence with unrestricted access to its archives, Cose produced an intimate history of the ACLU and its critical role in shaping the American ideal of civil liberties. The ACLU played a pivotal role in legal precedent-setting events including the Scopes Trial, the Scottsboro Boys imprisonment, Japanese American Interment, McCarthyism, the Civil Rights era, Vietnam, Edward Snowden, and now President Donald Trump’s assault on any law limiting his power.
Cose is the author of twelve books, including the award winning THE RAGE OF A PRIVILEGED CLASS. He was a Newsweek magazine columnist and editor for seventeen years, and is a former New York Daily News editorial page editor and writer. He has appeared on numerous television programs, including Dateline, ABC News, and Good Morning America.
See his distinguished resume here.
“Early on, Cose expresses the hope that his book will help “to make clear why the defense of civil liberties is the responsibility of all Americans — not just of an organization with civil liberties in its name,” The Los Angeles Book Review further notes. “Cose has achieved his goal. The rest of us need to take that responsibility very seriously.”
Cose is available for Zoom interviews with book reviewers, book editors and scholars on July 29.
Review copies, or access to a PDF review copy of DEMOCRACY; IF WE CAN KEEP IT are also available.
To schedule an interview, email Derek Warker at DWarker@thenewpress.com. Interviews are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
