YourTechGenius Is Changing The Lives Of Seniors By Providing Personal Technology Advocacy
Answering questions, fixing what is broken, and advocating. YourTechGenius is the first to provide remote tech support designed especially for Seniors.
In hindsight, we should have understood this. It is hard for anyone to ask for help when you don’t know how to ask the question.”FT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It worked yesterday. Why is it not working today?" "Is it broken or am I just doing something wrong?" and "I don't know who to call or what to say when I call." These are just a few examples of the questions and issues YourTechGenius hears daily.
— Don Allen Price
The Texas based startup’s mission statement is, "to remove the fears, stresses and frustrations that are so often associated with the use of technology and to help those who did not grow up with technology engage and navigate in this digital age." They are the first to provide remote technology support on a subscription basis designed especially for Seniors.
The YourTechGenius team spent a tremendous amount of time and effort developing these capabilities, but Don Allen Price, the founder of YourTechGenius, reports the most in demand service has been advocacy.
Shirley, an 86-year-old active senior, uses her smartphone and tablet to stay connected with family and friends. She shared that her internet speed seemed slow. Several months ago, she contacted her service provider. The technician did a few things and left. Shirley reported that it had improved just a little. She also assumed this was the best she would be able to receive.
When she subscribed to YourTechGenius, they performed a speed test. The upload and download speeds were both below 2 megabytes per second. This is considered extremely low/poor performance.
In YourTechGenius' role as advocate. They initiated a three-way call to a local internet provider who had a better service. With all three on the call, Shirley, her YourTechGenius advocate, and the service provider, the advocate explained the issue and what needed to happen. They answered questions on Shirley’s behalf and when she needed to answer a question, YourTechGenius explained the question removing the tech talk. It was determined that an electrician needed to run a cable before a new service could be installed.
YourTechGenius repeated the three-way call with a local electrician, explaining exactly what was needed and ensuring the price being charged was fair.
Within five business days, Shirley had new internet access installed with speeds up to the 25 megabytes per second. This is extremely good for a single person home.
Mr. Price reported they were fully prepared to solve computer, television, smartphones and other technology challenges, but under-estimated the need for advocacy. He said, “In hindsight, we should have understood this. It is hard for anyone to ask for help when you don’t know how to ask the question. For our team, this type of support has been the most rewarding.”
YourTechGenius subscribers have a trusted technical resource to help them engage, be less dependent on family and friends, and stay connected in this digital age.
About YourTechGenius
YourTechGenius, LLC. is a remote consumer technology support service removing the fears, stresses and frustrations that are so often associated with the use of technology. YourTechGenius is a privately held limited liability company headquartered in Keller, Texas. For Media enquiries contact: Don Allen Price, at daprice@yourtechgenius.com or at 817-270-6619. For more information go to www.yourtechgenius.com
