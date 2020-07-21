Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,834 in the last 365 days.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results, Reports Earnings of $0.11 per Diluted Common Share and Net Income of $1.7 Million

Company strengthens local businesses, customers and communities during COVID-19 era, positions capital and balance sheet for future growth

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.  Year-to-date 2020 net income allocable to common stockholders was $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

“During the second quarter we continued to support our communities and customers, including small businesses,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity.  “We’ve been able to add new customers and clients through lending programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and Main Street Lending Program, but notably, our Equity Bank teams have continued to work one-on-one with local businesses to evaluate credit needs and strategic planning in both the near-term and long-term future.  In addition, we’ve been able to strengthen our capital and build value for our stockholder base, all while prioritizing continued, uninterrupted service to our customers.”

As of June 30, 2020, Equity has completed 3,198 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan applications through the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) signed into law on March 27, 2020. 

The relief from Equity Bank-administered loans helped more than 90,000 employees working in small businesses throughout Equity’s regions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.  Equity also is participating in the Main Street Lending Program, designed to keep credit flowing to small and mid-sized businesses in good financial standing during the COVID-19 crisis.

On June 29, 2020, Equity issued $42 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 to certain institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers in a private placement transaction.  Equity will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of Equity’s senior debt, which occurred on June 30, 2020, and for opportunistic growth.  On June 30, 2020, Equity also renewed its senior credit facility with ServisFirst Bank.

As of May 2020, all of Equity’s bank locations were open to customers with social distancing measures in place, allowing full access for customer use.  During March and April, Equity adopted a “Branch Light, Drive Through First” model throughout its markets, optimizing customer service delivery by appointment, calling ahead, knocking or using drive through.  Equity continues to serve customers curbside and drive through but offers full lobby access during normal hours.  Equity’s digital products, including online banking and mobile deposit, have increased in active digital users by 10 percent during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

“We remain focused on our strategy to deliver sophisticated banking products and services to customers who value the dedication and support of a community bank and I’m proud of our Equity teams throughout our footprint for collaborating and supporting our communities,” said Mr. Elliott. “We did not close a single bank location in March, April or May, but simply modified service and solutions.  A strong community bank should step up and work directly with customers and we’ve been able to do just that.  Our business will continue to be rewarded, as a leader in our industry and region.  We have seen new business from both retail and commercial customers attracted to a bank that is innovative and open for business as usual.”

Notable Items:

  • Net income before taxes for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income before taxes of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2019.  Net income before taxes for the first six months of 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.  There were no merger expenses in the first six months of 2020.  Net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense was $7.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.
  • Stated income per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.11, as compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2019.  Income before taxes and provision for loan losses during the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, was $14.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, and $12.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.
  • At June 30, 2020 there were $649.3 million of loans under deferment in connection with addressing customers’ credit needs during the COVID-19 crisis.  At the end of the deferral periods, the Company will review a customer’s year-end 2019 and interim financial statements, operating projections for the remainder of 2020 and the business environment to determine if our customers’ businesses are still being impacted by COVID-19 before granting an additional 90-day deferment.
  • The CARES Act provided temporary relief for the implementation of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and the Company has elected to calculate the required allowance for loan losses and the resulting provision for loan losses using the prior probable-incurred-loss method.  In keeping with interagency guidance, the Company executed a payment deferral program for commercial lending clients adversely affected by the pandemic, which are not considered troubled debt restructurings.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total loans held for investment of $2.81 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Total deposits were $3.25 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019.  Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.56 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Total assets were $4.21 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $31.53 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $30.95 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $21.29 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $20.75 at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.32 for the comparable period in 2019.  Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,449,517 and 15,992,265 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019.

Net interest income was $65.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a $3.1 million, or 4.9% increase.  The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by growth in loan balances, a reduction in interest-bearing time deposit balances and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in rates on interest-earning assets.

Our net interest margin was 3.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a decrease in overall cost of funds in excess of the reduction of asset yields.

The provision for loan losses was $22.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $16.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.  The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily related to the impact of COVID-19 on overall credit.  Included in the first quarter of 2019 was a $14.5 million provision against one credit relationship that we believe was an isolated incident that was unique within our portfolio.  Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $594 thousand, as compared to net charge-offs, adjusted for charge-offs related to the previously mentioned credit relationship, of $506 thousand for the comparable period in 2019.

Total non-interest income was $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease is largely attributable to reductions in service charges and fees, and other income, mainly from derivative mark-to-market adjustments, partially offset by increases in mortgage banking and debit card income.

Total non-interest expense was $49.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in non-interest expense was largely due to reductions in salaries and employee benefits, merger expenses, advertising and business development and telecommunications, partially offset by increases in data processing, other non-interest expense, amortization of core deposit intangibles, net occupancy and equipment and other real estate owned expense.  The overall decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to the deferral of loan origination cost associated with originating the PPP loans during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity’s effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was 24.2%, as compared to 20.8% for the first six months of 2019.  For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense has been provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the estimated tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period.  Income tax expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, includes $67 thousand of additional tax expense attributable to the settlement in stock of restricted stock units and the exercise of stock options.  The exercise of stock options and the settlement of restricted stock units in the first six months of 2019 resulted in tax benefits of $18 thousand.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $7.5 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.11 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.58 for the comparable period in 2019.  Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,304,009 and 15,918,274 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019.

Net interest income was $32.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $31.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a $1.6 million, or 5.1% increase.  The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than average rates of interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin was 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 3.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a declining-rate environment where the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities fell faster than the average rate of interest-earning assets.  Higher cost deposits and our Federal Home Loan Bank advances were repriced down as market interest rates dropped.

The provision for loan losses was $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $974 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $337 thousand as compared to net charge-offs, adjusted for one previously mentioned credit relationship, of $299 thousand for the same period in 2019.  The provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily related to the impact of COVID-19 on to overall credit.

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $5.7 million, as compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Decreases in service charges and fees were partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking income.

Total non-interest expense was $23.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $25.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in non-interest expense is due largely to reductions in salaries and employee benefits, advertising and business development, FDIC insurance, professional fees, and merger expense, partially offset by increases in data processing, amortization of core deposit intangibles and loan expense.  The overall decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to the deferral of loan origination cost associated with originating the PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 22.7%, as compared to 21.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Loans, Deposits and Total Assets

Loans held for investment were $2.81 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $249.7 million.  The increase in loans is primarily the result of increases in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans, which were partially offset by reductions in real estate construction loans and residential real estate loans.  Included in the commercial and industrial loan increase is $373.0 million of PPP loans to existing and new customers that carry a 1.00% rate but provide the ability to support our markets in a period of need.

As of June 30, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.21%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019.  Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.57% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $57.8 million as of June 30, 2020, or 1.37% of total assets.  Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.

Total deposits were $3.25 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $183.8 million.  This increase included $275.3 million of demand and $51.1 million of savings, NOW and money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $142.6 million in time deposits.  The changes in demand, savings, NOW and money market deposits are primarily from increases in existing customer balances, a portion of which are related to PPP funding, in both the private and public sector.  Signature deposits were $2.56 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, Equity had consolidated total assets of $4.21 billion, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $255.7 million.

Borrowings and Capital

At June 30, 2020, borrowings totaled $452.0 million, as compared to $383.6 million at December 31, 2019.  The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $41.0 million increase in subordinated debentures, a $20.5 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $15.8 million increase in retail repurchase agreements, offset by a decrease of $9.0 million in the bank stock loan balance, which was paid in full June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, common stockholders’ equity totaled $479.8 million, or $31.53 per common share, as compared to $478.1 million, or $30.95 per common share, at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity was $324.0 million and tangible book value per common share was $21.29 at June 30, 2020.  Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019.  The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.02%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.33% and the total leverage ratio was 8.52% at June 30, 2020.  The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.11%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.37% and a total leverage ratio of 8.88% at June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (Principal Accounting Officer), Greg Kossover, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 8360966.

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.  Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 29, 2020, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 8360966 at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature.  These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com     

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(816) 505-4063
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 2. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
  • Table 3.  Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
  • Table 4. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 5. Consolidated Statements of Operations
  • Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Statement of Income Data                                        
Net interest income   $ 32,891     $ 32,095     $ 32,405     $ 31,526     $ 31,288  
Provision for loan losses     12,500       9,940       1,055       679       974  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     4       8       (3 )     4       7  
Other non-interest income     5,728       5,298       6,644       6,568       6,444  
Total non-interest income     5,732       5,306       6,641       6,572       6,451  
Merger expense                           276  
Other non-interest expense     23,937       25,758       24,846       24,223       24,747  
Total non-interest expense     23,937       25,758       24,846       24,223       25,023  
Income before income taxes     2,186       1,703       13,145       13,196       11,742  
Provision for income taxes     497       445       3,131       2,790       2,510  
Net income allocable to common stockholders     1,689       1,258       10,014       10,406       9,232  
Basic earnings per share     0.11       0.08       0.65       0.67       0.59  
Diluted earnings per share     0.11       0.08       0.64       0.66       0.58  
                                         
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)                                        
Available-for-sale securities   $ 177,228     $ 187,812     $ 142,067     $ 152,680     $ 161,082  
Held-to-maturity securities     662,522       721,992       769,059       764,163       766,950  
Gross loans held for investment     2,806,334       2,507,123       2,556,652       2,600,924       2,679,985  
Allowance for loan losses     34,078       21,915       12,232       17,875       17,777  
Intangible assets, net     155,717       156,704       157,518       158,350       159,147  
Total assets     4,205,269       3,943,832       3,949,578       4,074,663       4,180,074  
Total deposits     3,247,267       2,960,397       3,063,516       3,106,929       3,185,893  
Non-time deposits     2,556,745       2,176,586       2,230,346       2,177,820       2,192,534  
Borrowings     452,032       481,371       383,632       480,000       515,582  
Total liabilities     3,725,503       3,466,481       3,471,518       3,607,613       3,721,668  
Total stockholders’ equity     479,766       477,351       478,060       467,050       458,406  
Tangible common equity*     324,049       320,647       320,542       308,700       299,259  
                                         
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average)                                        
Investment securities   $ 877,308     $ 907,910     $ 911,923     $ 926,839     $ 924,914  
Total gross loans receivable     2,806,865       2,525,344       2,568,301       2,646,454       2,655,256  
Interest-earning assets     3,786,629       3,519,267       3,563,642       3,657,970       3,665,618  
Total assets     4,159,336       3,888,205       3,932,909       4,030,606       4,025,764  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,487,187       2,531,508       2,563,519       2,673,007       2,726,443  
Borrowings     384,727       355,303       377,561       390,562       347,103  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,871,914       2,886,811       2,941,080       3,063,569       3,073,546  
Total deposits     3,257,631       3,021,181       3,055,275       3,152,785       3,200,624  
Total liabilities     3,675,731       3,405,638       3,459,347       3,567,354       3,568,661  
Total stockholders' equity     483,605       482,567       473,562       463,252       457,103  
Tangible common equity*     327,411       325,470       315,569       304,492       297,541  
                                         
Performance ratios                                        
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     0.16 %     0.13 %     1.01 %     1.02 %     0.92 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     1.40 %     1.05 %     8.39 %     8.91 %     8.10 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*     3.03 %     2.35 %     13.42 %     14.38 %     13.29 %
Yield on loans annualized     4.68 %     5.47 %     5.67 %     5.70 %     5.74 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     0.63 %     1.09 %     1.32 %     1.56 %     1.64 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     0.48 %     0.91 %     1.11 %     1.32 %     1.40 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.49 %     3.67 %     3.61 %     3.42 %     3.42 %
Efficiency ratio*     61.98 %     68.88 %     63.63 %     63.59 %     65.59 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.67 %     0.65 %     0.64 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.31 %     2.66 %     2.51 %     2.38 %     2.49 %
                                         
Capital Ratios                                        
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     8.52 %     9.02 %     9.02 %     8.49 %     8.26 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.02 %     11.67 %     11.63 %     11.08 %     10.46 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.57 %     12.20 %     12.15 %     11.59 %     10.95 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     15.33 %     13.00 %     12.59 %     12.21 %     11.56 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     11.41 %     12.10 %     12.10 %     11.46 %     10.97 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     8.00 %     8.47 %     8.45 %     7.88 %     7.44 %
Book value per common share   $ 31.53     $ 31.41     $ 30.95     $ 30.25     $ 29.45  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 21.29     $ 21.10     $ 20.75     $ 19.99     $ 19.23  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 21.13     $ 20.96     $ 20.39     $ 19.73     $ 18.99  

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures



TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the six months ended     For the six months ended  
  June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1) $ 2,666,104     $ 67,003       5.05 %   $ 2,607,906     $ 74,560       5.77 %
Total securities   892,608       10,483       2.36 %     921,876       12,149       2.66 %
Federal funds sold and other   94,234       1,004       2.14 %     83,723       1,257       3.03 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,652,946       78,490       4.32 %     3,613,505       87,966       4.91 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   1,739,527       4,048       0.47 %     1,704,672       11,525       1.36 %
Certificates of deposit   769,820       6,715       1.75 %     1,013,394       10,349       2.06 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,509,347       10,763       0.86 %     2,718,066       21,874       1.62 %
FHLB advances & LOC   283,231       1,727       1.23 %     238,462       3,146       2.66 %
Other borrowings   86,784       1,014       2.35 %     70,049       1,019       2.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,879,362       13,504       0.94 %     3,026,577       26,039       1.74 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 64,986                     $ 61,927          
Interest rate spread                   3.38 %                     3.17 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.58 %                     3.46 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed.  Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  
   
   


  For the six months ended  
  June 30, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Total Increase/(Decrease)  
  Volume
Variance(1) 		    Yield/Rate
Variance(1) 		    Total
Variance 		 
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans $ 1,633     $ (9,190 )   $ (7,557 )
Total securities   (395 )     (1,271 )     (1,666 )
Federal funds sold and other   144       (397 )     (253 )
Total interest-earning assets   1,382       (10,858 )     (9,476 )
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   221       (7,698 )     (7,477 )
Certificates of deposit   (2,261 )     (1,373 )     (3,634 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (2,040 )     (9,071 )     (11,111 )
FHLB advances & LOC   508       (1,927 )     (1,419 )
Other borrowings   280       (285 )     (5 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (1,252 )     (11,283 )     (12,535 )
                       
Net interest income $ 2,634     $ 425     $ 3,059  
                       
(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.  
   
   

TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1) $ 2,806,865     $ 32,627       4.68 %   $ 2,655,256     $ 38,027       5.74 %
Total securities   877,308       4,897       2.25 %     924,914       6,114       2.65 %
Federal funds sold and other   102,456       409       1.61 %     85,448       623       2.92 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,786,629       37,933       4.03 %     3,665,618       44,764       4.90 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   1,754,280       923       0.21 %     1,715,991       5,857       1.37 %
Certificates of deposit   732,907       2,976       1.63 %     1,010,452       5,287       2.10 %
  Total interest-bearing deposits   2,487,187       3,899       0.63 %     2,726,443       11,144       1.64 %
FHLB advances & LOC   270,785       552       0.82 %     278,864       1,841       2.65 %
Other borrowings   113,942       591       2.09 %     68,239       491       2.89 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,871,914       5,042       0.71 %     3,073,546       13,476       1.76 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 32,891                     $ 31,288          
Interest rate spread                   3.32 %                     3.14 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.49 %                     3.42 %
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed.  Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  
   
   


  For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Total Increase/(Decrease)  
  Volume
Variance(1) 		    Yield/Rate
Variance (1) 		    Total
Variance 		 
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans $ 2,076     $ (7,476 )   $ (5,400 )
Total securities   (320 )     (897 )     (1,217 )
Federal funds sold and other   107       (321 )     (214 )
Total interest-earning assets   1,863       (8,694 )     (6,831 )
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   115       (5,049 )     (4,934 )
Certificates of deposit   (1,273 )     (1,038 )     (2,311 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (1,158 )     (6,087 )     (7,245 )
FHLB advances & LOC   (52 )     (1,237 )     (1,289 )
Other borrowings   274       (174 )     100  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (936 )     (7,498 )     (8,434 )
                       
Net interest income $ 2,799     $ (1,196 )   $ 1,603  
                       
(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.  
   
   

TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 		   June 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 178,045     $ 88,973  
Federal funds sold     245       318  
Cash and cash equivalents     178,290       89,291  
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks     2,248       2,498  
Available-for-sale securities     177,228       142,067  
Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $689,206 and $783,911     662,522       769,059  
Loans held for sale     4,802       5,933  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $34,078 and $12,232     2,772,256       2,544,420  
Other real estate owned, net     7,374       8,293  
Premises and equipment, net     87,055       84,478  
Bank-owned life insurance     76,066       75,103  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     31,832       31,137  
Interest receivable     19,598       15,738  
Goodwill     136,432       136,432  
Core deposit intangibles, net     18,131       19,907  
Other     31,435       25,222  
Total assets   $ 4,205,269     $ 3,949,578  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits                
Demand   $ 756,613     $ 481,298  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     756,613       481,298  
Savings, NOW and money market     1,800,132       1,749,048  
Time     690,522       833,170  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,490,654       2,582,218  
Total deposits     3,247,267       3,063,516  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     51,557       35,708  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     344,900       324,373  
Bank stock loan           8,990  
Subordinated debentures     55,575       14,561  
Contractual obligations     5,571       5,836  
Interest payable and other liabilities     20,633       18,534  
Total liabilities     3,725,503       3,471,518  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock     174       174  
Additional paid-in capital     384,955       382,731  
Retained earnings     128,704       125,757  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     3,390       (3 )
Employee stock loans     (43 )     (77 )
Treasury stock     (37,414 )     (30,522 )
Total stockholders’ equity     479,766       478,060  
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,205,269     $ 3,949,578  
 
 

TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
June 30, 		    Six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans, including fees   $ 32,627     $ 38,027     $ 67,003     $ 74,560  
Securities, taxable     4,017       4,969       8,637       10,051  
Securities, nontaxable     880       1,145       1,846       2,098  
Federal funds sold and other     409       623       1,004       1,257  
Total interest and dividend income     37,933       44,764       78,490       87,966  
Interest expense                                
Deposits     3,899       11,144       10,763       21,874  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     24       34       55       66  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     552       1,841       1,727       3,146  
Federal Reserve Bank discount window     6             6        
Bank stock loan     306       147       415       309  
Subordinated debentures     255       310       538       644  
Total interest expense     5,042       13,476       13,504       26,039  
                                 
Net interest income     32,891       31,288       64,986       61,927  
Provision for loan losses     12,500       974       22,440       16,620  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     20,391       30,314       42,546       45,307  
Non-interest income                                
Service charges and fees     1,365       2,240       3,391       4,163  
Debit card income     2,201       2,186       4,244       3,924  
Mortgage banking     831       562       1,421       879  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     481       499       963       987  
Net gains from securities transactions     4       7       12       13  
Other     850       957       1,007       1,809  
Total non-interest income     5,732       6,451       11,038       11,775  
Non-interest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     12,695       13,067       26,199       27,165  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,119       2,188       4,354       4,155  
Data processing     2,763       2,358       5,426       4,763  
Professional fees     943       1,228       2,310       2,384  
Advertising and business development     403       722       1,099       1,368  
Telecommunications     390       485       877       1,070  
FDIC insurance     414       730       931       1,008  
Courier and postage     353       341       737       668  
Free nationwide ATM cost     327       420       747       781  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     974       785       1,776       1,564  
Loan expense     287       175       521       443  
Other real estate owned     269       302       577       414  
Merger expenses           276             915  
Other     2,000       1,946       4,141       3,868  
Total non-interest expense     23,937       25,023       49,695       50,566  
Income before income tax     2,186       11,742       3,889       6,516  
Provision for income taxes     497       2,510       942       1,357  
Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders   $ 1,689     $ 9,232     $ 2,947     $ 5,159  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.11     $ 0.59     $ 0.19     $ 0.33  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.11     $ 0.58     $ 0.19     $ 0.32  
 
 

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Total stockholders' equity   $ 479,766     $ 477,351     $ 478,060     $ 467,050     $ 458,406  
Less: goodwill     136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     18,131       19,105       19,907       20,727       21,512  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net     2       4       5       7       8  
Less: naming rights, net     1,152       1,163       1,174       1,184       1,195  
Tangible common equity   $ 324,049     $ 320,647     $ 320,542     $ 308,700     $ 299,259  
Common shares issued at period end     15,218,301       15,198,986       15,444,434       15,440,334       15,563,873  
RSU shares vested                              
Common shares outstanding at period end     15,218,301       15,198,986       15,444,434       15,440,334       15,563,873  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     15,333,977       15,297,319       15,719,810       15,647,456       15,758,747  
Book value per common share   $ 31.53     $ 31.41     $ 30.95     $ 30.25     $ 29.45  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 21.29     $ 21.10     $ 20.75     $ 19.99     $ 19.23  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 21.13     $ 20.96     $ 20.39     $ 19.73     $ 18.99  
                                         
Total assets   $ 4,205,269     $ 3,943,832     $ 3,949,578     $ 4,074,663     $ 4,180,074  
Less: goodwill     136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     18,131       19,105       19,907       20,727       21,512  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net     2       4       5       7       8  
Less: naming rights, net     1,152       1,163       1,174       1,184       1,195  
Tangible assets   $ 4,049,552     $ 3,787,128     $ 3,792,060     $ 3,916,313     $ 4,020,927  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     11.41 %     12.10 %     12.10 %     11.46 %     10.97 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.00 %     8.47 %     8.45 %     7.88 %     7.44 %
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 483,605     $ 482,567     $ 473,562     $ 463,252     $ 457,103  
Less: average intangible assets     156,194       157,097       157,993       158,760       159,562  
Average tangible common equity   $ 327,411     $ 325,470     $ 315,569     $ 304,492     $ 297,541  
Net income allocable to common stockholders   $ 1,689     $ 1,258     $ 10,014     $ 10,406     $ 9,232  
Amortization of intangible assets     986       814       833       797       797  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     207       171       175       167       167  
Adjusted net income allocable to common stockholders   $ 2,468     $ 1,901     $ 10,672     $ 11,036     $ 9,862  
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized     1.40 %     1.05 %     8.39 %     8.91 %     8.10 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized     3.03 %     2.35 %     13.42 %     14.38 %     13.29 %
Non-interest expense   $ 23,937     $ 25,758     $ 24,846     $ 24,223     $ 25,023  
Less: merger expenses                             276  
Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses   $ 23,937     $ 25,758     $ 24,846     $ 24,223     $ 24,747  
Net interest income   $ 32,891     $ 32,095     $ 32,405     $ 31,526     $ 31,288  
Non-interest income     5,732       5,306       6,641       6,572       6,451  
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     4       8       (3 )     4       7  
Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions   $ 5,728     $ 5,298     $ 6,644     $ 6,568     $ 6,444  
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions   $ 38,619     $ 37,393     $ 39,049     $ 38,094     $ 37,732  
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income     61.98 %     68.87 %     63.63 %     63.58 %     66.31 %
Efficiency ratio     61.98 %     68.88 %     63.63 %     63.59 %     65.59 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results, Reports Earnings of $0.11 per Diluted Common Share and Net Income of $1.7 Million

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.