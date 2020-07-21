Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Hunter Releases Statement After Supreme Court Rules on Gaming Compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the recent gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe invalid under Oklahoma law.

“The Supreme Court affirmed what my office has opined, and the pro tem of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives have argued all along, the governor lacks the authority to enter into and bind the state to compacts with Indian tribes that authorize gaming activity prohibited by state law. We applaud today’s ruling and appreciate the court for carefully looking at this and coming to an apt conclusion. We hope this settles and advances the resolution of gaming compact negotiations.” – Attorney General Mike Hunter

Posted on Tue, July 21, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

