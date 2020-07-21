Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,836 in the last 365 days.

TrustCo is Pleased to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $11.3 Million and 7.6% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) · TrustCo Bank Corp NY today announced second quarter 2020 net income of $11.3 million or $0.117 diluted earnings per share, and $24.6 million or $0.254 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and its effects on our families and neighbors, I’d like to reaffirm Trustco Bank’s commitment to serving our communities through careful financial management and high-quality service. This enduring mission guides us as we respond to this situation by providing you with the information, support, and advice you need to manage your finances in this market and plan for your future. We continue to remain thankful to those on the front lines from medical centers to food banks that are providing the essential services for those affected physically, emotionally, and financially by COVID-19.”

TrustCo’s designated Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) Fund, donating time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities, and the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program, providing support to our borrowers experiencing economic hardships by offering loan deferrals, continues to be an asset for our customers experiencing financial challenges during this time.

TrustCo is taking every precaution possible to keep our employees and customers safe during this time.  The bank continues to implement important policies, including minimizing contact between employees and customers by requiring face masks, installing clear barriers, and separating banking departments from one another. As recommended by the CDC, cleaning procedures continue to be augmented and protective sanitation items are always available.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations.    As of June 30, 2020, we had 668 residential loans in deferral totaling $145 million, and 90 commercial loans in deferral totaling $45 million.  This represents 4.5% of total outstanding loans.  We are encouraged to see that a number of residential and commercial loans had already re-started making regular loan payments prior to the end of the quarter.  Additionally, the bank has funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million.

The second quarter of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  As mentioned last quarter, the pandemic has created an uncertain future, and we believe we continue to be well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil.  We also continue to hire across our locations for all levels of staff.  As we enter the second half of 2020 and beyond, management views the Bank as well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will continue to closely monitor how the current market conditions change.  

TrustCo saw average loans grow 7.0% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.  Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the  growth in funding from customer deposits.  Total average deposits are up $276.2 million or 6.2% in the second quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $270.5 million or 7.0% in the second quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $257.2 million or 7.6% in the second quarter 2020, over the same period in 2019.  Average deposits are up $276.2 million or 6.2% for the second quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was the result of a $321.2 million or 10.7% increase total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, for the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2019.  Within core, checking balances were up $203.5 million or 15.7% (including interest bearing checking and non-interest bearing balances).  Average time deposits decreased $45.0 million or 3.1% for the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2019.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.64% in the second quarter 2020 from 0.91% in the second quarter 2019.  A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during the last half of 2019 and the first half of 2020, which resulted in lower rates due to market conditions. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 was 2.81%, down 30 basis points from 3.11% in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans.  Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as these reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $44.1 million or 8.7% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.  Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2020 were .82% and 8.21%, respectively, compared to 1.14% and 11.60% for the second quarter 2019.  Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.  Total operating expenses decreased by $970 thousand or 3.9% in the second quarter 2020 as compared to the second quarter 2019, driven by decreases in almost all expense categories, with the exception of an increase in occupancy expense.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures continued to improve.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $22.1 million at June 30, 2019.  NPLs were 0.52% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2019.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 219.5% at June 30, 2020, compared to 200.4% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.8 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $24.8 million at June 30, 2019.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.15% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was $48.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $44.4 million at June 30, 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased to $2.0 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to a credit of $341 thousand in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19.  Additionally, in the second quarter of 2019 there was a credit to the provision of loan losses of $541 thousand related to the sale of our credit card portfolio.  The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).  The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020.  Net chargeoffs for the second quarter 2020 were $11 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2019 of $35 thousand.  The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the second quarter 2020 and 2019.

At June 30, 2020 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.74%, compared to 9.85% at June 30, 2019.  Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $5.73, up 7.7% compared to $5.32 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2020.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764.  International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195.  Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call.  A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10146338.  The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200722.html, and will be available for one year. 

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement:  the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business;  the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY  
GLENVILLE, NY  
   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
    Three months ended  
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   6/30/2019    
Summary of operations              
Net interest income (TE) $ 37,681   38,554   39,192    
Provision (Credit) for loan losses   2,000   2,000   (341 )  
Net gain on securities transactions   -   1,155   -    
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   3,426   4,179   4,914    
Noninterest expense   23,932   24,268   24,902    
Net income   11,254   13,313   14,667    
               
Per common share              
Net income per share:              
- Basic $ 0.117   0.138   0.152    
- Diluted   0.117   0.138   0.151    
Cash dividends   0.068   0.068   0.068    
Book value at period end   5.73   5.68   5.32    
Market price at period end   6.33   5.41   7.92    
               
At period end              
Full time equivalent employees   806   813   858    
Full service banking offices   148   148   148    
               
Performance ratios              
Return on average assets   0.82 % 1.03   1.14    
Return on average equity   8.21   9.87   11.60    
Efficiency (1)   58.30   56.34   55.98    
Net interest spread (TE)   2.69   2.91   2.95    
Net interest margin (TE)   2.81   3.05   3.11    
Dividend payout ratio   58.37   49.41   44.94    
               
Capital ratios at period end              
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.74 % 10.42   9.85    
Consolidated equity to assets   9.75 % 10.43   9.86    
               
Asset quality analysis at period end              
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52   0.51   0.57    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.40   0.42   0.47    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.15   1.13   1.14    
Coverage ratio (3)   2.2x   2.2x   2.0x    
               
(1)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable
equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less
$553 of intangible assets.
(3)  Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
 
TE = Taxable equivalent


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Six months ended
    06/30/20   06/30/19  
Summary of operations        
Net interest income (TE) $ 76,235   78,925  
Provision (Credit) for loan losses   4,000   (41 )
Net gain on securities transactions   1,155   -  
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   7,605   9,551  
Noninterest expense   48,200   49,769  
Net income   24,567   29,225  
         
Per common share        
Net income per share:        
- Basic $ 0.254   0.302  
- Diluted   0.254   0.302  
Cash dividends   0.136   0.136  
Tangible Book value at period end   5.73   5.32  
Market price at period end   6.33   7.92  
         
Performance ratios        
Return on average assets   0.92   1.15  
Return on average equity   9.04   11.76  
Efficiency (1)   57.30   56.04  
Net interest spread (TE)   2.80   3.03  
Net interest margin (TE)   2.93   3.17  
Dividend payout ratio   53.52   45.08  
         
(1)  Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income
plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and nonperforming loans).
         
TE = Taxable equivalent.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    6/30/2020     3/31/2020   12/31/2019     9/30/2019   6/30/2019  
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 41,665     42,063   42,002     41,923   41,432  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   106     421   609     996   821  
State and political subdivisions   2     1   2     2   3  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   1,527     2,113   2,334     2,178   2,152  
Corporate bonds   488     238   295     321   272  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   229     245   253     282   289  
Other securities   5     6   6     6   5  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,357     3,024   3,499     3,785   3,542  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   162     175   184     187   209  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   162     175   184     187   209  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   192     82   203     81   199  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   193     1,267   1,635     2,552   3,282  
Total interest income   44,569     46,611   47,523     48,528   48,664  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   26     16   21     52   94  
Savings   166     233   271     323   367  
Money market deposit accounts   862     1,096   1,175     1,177   1,119  
Time deposits   5,599     6,391   7,468     7,974   7,512  
Interest on short-term borrowings   235     322   347     359   381  
Total interest expense   6,888     8,058   9,282     9,885   9,473  
                     
Net interest income   37,681     38,553   38,241     38,643   39,191  
                     
Less: Provision (Credit) for loan losses   2,000     2,000   200     -   (341 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   35,681     36,553   38,041     38,643   39,532  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,368     1,600   1,454     1,517   1,683  
Fees for services to customers   1,807     2,315   2,377     2,602   2,611  
Net gain on securities transactions   -     1,155   -     -   -  
Other   251     264   284     806   620  
Total noninterest income   3,426     5,334   4,115     4,925   4,914  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   11,648     11,373   11,743     11,725   11,711  
Net occupancy expense   4,385     4,306   4,399     4,094   4,006  
Equipment expense   1,606     1,802   1,768     1,689   1,709  
Professional services   1,182     1,481   1,449     1,507   1,568  
Outsourced services   1,875     2,075   1,925     1,875   1,875  
Advertising expense   601     488   464     494   778  
FDIC and other insurance   609     294   259     282   598  
Other real estate (income) expense, net   (32 )   194   (385 )   33   210  
Other   2,058     2,255   2,269     2,371   2,447  
Total noninterest expenses   23,932     24,268   23,891     24,070   24,902  
                     
Income before taxes   15,175     17,619   18,265     19,498   19,544  
Income taxes   3,921     4,306   4,358     4,790   4,877  
                     
Net income $ 11,254     13,313   13,907     14,708   14,667  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 0.117     0.138   0.143     0.152   0.152  
                     
- Diluted   0.117     0.138   0.143     0.152   0.151  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,433     96,727   96,919     96,907   96,822  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,437     96,750   97,015     96,977   96,891  
                     
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 37,681     38,554   38,243     38,644   39,192  
                     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Six months ended
    06/30/20   06/30/19  
Interest and dividend income:        
Interest and fees on loans $ 83,728   82,685  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   527   1,604  
State and political subdivisions   3   4  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage        
obligations - residential   3,640   3,707  
Corporate bonds   726   480  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed        
participation securities   474   586  
Other securities   11   10  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   5,381   6,391  
         
Interest on held to maturity securities:        
Mortgage-backed securities-residential   337   426  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   337   426  
         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   274   284  
         
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,460   6,291  
Total interest income   91,180   96,077  
         
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits:        
Interest-bearing checking   42   215  
Savings   399   744  
Money market deposit accounts   1,958   1,945  
Time deposits   11,990   13,488  
Interest on short-term borrowings   557   762  
Total interest expense   14,946   17,154  
         
Net interest income   76,234   78,923  
         
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses   4,000   (41 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   72,234   78,964  
         
Noninterest income:        
Trustco Financial Services income   2,968   3,416  
Fees for services to customers   4,122   5,131  
Net gain on securities transactions   1,155   -  
Other   515   1,004  
Total noninterest income   8,760   9,551  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits   23,021   23,162  
Net occupancy expense   8,691   8,173  
Equipment expense   3,408   3,611  
Professional services   2,663   3,218  
Outsourced services   3,950   3,800  
Advertising expense   1,089   1,563  
FDIC and other insurance   903   1,246  
Other real estate expense, net   162   186  
Other   4,313   4,810  
Total noninterest expenses   48,200   49,769  
         
Income before taxes   32,794   38,746  
Income taxes   8,227   9,521  
         
Net income $ 24,567   29,225  
         
Net income per common share:        
- Basic $ 0.254   0.302  
         
- Diluted   0.254   0.302  
         
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,580   96,784  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,593   96,857  
         
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 76,235   78,925  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2020     3/31/2020     12/31/2019     9/30/2019     6/30/2019  
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 44,726     43,362     48,198     49,526     42,471  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   908,110     492,691     408,648     401,151     517,684  
Total cash and cash equivalents   952,836     536,053     456,846     450,677     560,155  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   -     54,970     104,512     164,490     184,448  
States and political subdivisions   111     112     162     169     170  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   331,469     352,067     389,517     406,166     354,679  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   45,998     46,768     48,511     50,970     53,091  
Corporate bonds   54,439     48,564     30,436     40,281     40,467  
Other securities   685     685     685     683     685  
Total securities available for sale   432,702     503,166     573,823     662,759     633,540  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential   16,633     17,720     18,618     19,705     20,667  
Total held to maturity securities   16,633     17,720     18,618     19,705     20,667  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,506     9,183     9,183     9,183     9,183  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   231,212     195,805     199,499     192,443     190,507  
Residential mortgage loans   3,681,898     3,627,121     3,583,774     3,508,647     3,428,829  
Home equity line of credit   254,445     265,753     267,922     273,526     277,559  
Installment loans   10,006     10,713     11,001     10,703     9,514  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,177,561     4,099,392     4,062,196     3,985,319     3,906,409  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   48,144     46,155     44,317     44,329     44,365  
Net loans   4,129,417     4,053,237     4,017,879     3,940,990     3,862,044  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   34,042     34,428     34,622     34,168     34,058  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   48,712     49,955     51,475     49,618     51,097  
Other assets   57,155     52,905     58,876     55,369     56,926  
                     
Total assets $ 5,677,003     5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 612,960     480,255     463,858     453,439     432,780  
Interest-bearing checking   1,001,592     895,254     875,672     869,101     888,433  
Savings accounts   1,191,682     1,122,116     1,113,146     1,110,947     1,132,308  
Money market deposit accounts   666,304     617,198     599,163     570,457     562,318  
Time deposits   1,392,769     1,367,005     1,398,177     1,457,223     1,446,428  
Total deposits   4,865,307     4,481,828     4,450,016     4,461,167     4,462,267  
                     
Short-term borrowings   177,278     148,090     148,666     151,095     166,746  
Operating lease liabilities   53,710     54,998     56,553     54,731     56,237  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   27,287     23,546     27,830     29,313     26,790  
                     
Total liabilities   5,123,582     4,708,462     4,683,065     4,696,306     4,712,040  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   100,205     100,205     100,205     100,200     100,180  
Surplus   176,437     176,431     176,427     176,395     176,396  
Undivided profits   299,239     294,553     288,067     280,542     272,433  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   11,936     11,392     4,461     (71 )   (1,774 )
Treasury stock at cost   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (30,903 )   (30,903 )   (31,605 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity   553,421     548,185     538,257     526,163     515,630  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,677,003     5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   96,433     96,433     96,922     96,917     96,822  


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019  
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 571   630   816   888   905  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   20,215   18,570   18,407   18,275   19,633  
Installment   6   24   3   13   1  
Total non-accrual loans   20,792   19,224   19,226   19,176   20,539  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   26   27   29   30   31  
Total nonperforming loans   20,818   19,251   19,255   19,206   20,570  
Other real estate owned   830   1,284   1,579   2,409   2,625  
Total nonperforming assets $ 21,648   20,535   20,834   21,615   23,195  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564  
Installment   -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-accrual loans   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 571   630   816   888   905  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   21,326   20,062   20,021   20,084   21,197  
Installment   6   24   3   13   1  
Total non-accrual loans   21,903   20,716   20,840   20,985   22,103  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   26   27   29   30   31  
Total nonperforming loans   21,929   20,743   20,869   21,015   22,134  
Other real estate owned   830   1,284   1,579   2,409   2,625  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,759   22,027   22,448   23,424   24,759  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ (6 ) 1   (1 ) (28 ) (1 )
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (27 ) 140   146   39   (54 )
Installment   44   4   67   9   45  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 11   145   212   20   (10 )
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -   (2 ) (1 ) -   (25 )
Installment   -   19   1   16   -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ -   17   -   16   (25 )
             
Total            
Commercial $ (6 ) 1   (1 ) (28 ) (1 )
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (27 ) 138   145   39   (79 )
Installment   44   23   68   25   45  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 11   162   212   36   (35 )
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,929   20,743   20,869   21,015   22,134  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   22,759   22,027   22,448   23,424   24,759  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   11   162   212   36   (35 )
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   48,144   46,155   44,317   44,329   44,365  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52%   0.51%   0.51%   0.53%   0.57%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.40%   0.42%   0.43%   0.45%   0.47%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.15%   1.13%   1.09%   1.11%   1.14%  
Coverage ratio (1)   219.5%   222.5%   212.4%   210.9%   200.4%  
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00%   0.02%   0.02%   0.00%   0.00%  
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   1094.2x   71.2x   52.3x   307.8x   -316.9x  
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1)  At period-end
(2)  For the period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 23,291     106 1.83 % $ 160,197     821   2.05 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   333,122     1,527 1.83     342,678     2,152   2.51  
State and political subdivisions   110     2 7.90     168     4   9.52  
Corporate bonds   51,494     488 3.79     33,793     272   3.22  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   45,260     229 2.03     54,254     289   2.13  
Other   685     5 2.92     686     5   2.92  
                         
Total securities available for sale   453,962     2,357 2.08     591,776     3,543   2.39  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   727,006     193 0.11     545,724     3,282   2.41  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   17,199     162 3.75     21,155     209   3.95  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   17,199     162 3.75     21,155     209   3.95  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,332     192 8.23     9,173     199   8.68  
                         
Commercial loans   223,002     2,610 4.68     189,870     2,546   5.36  
Residential mortgage loans   3,653,342     36,365 3.98     3,396,149     35,179   4.14  
Home equity lines of credit   260,029     2,515 3.89     279,622     3,503   5.01  
Installment loans   10,044     175 7.02     10,310     204   7.91  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,146,417     41,665 4.02     3,875,951     41,432   4.28  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,353,916     44,569 3.33     5,043,779     48,665   3.86  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (46,832 )           (44,841 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   195,815             177,019          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,502,899           $ 5,175,957          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 953,299     26 0.01 % $ 879,732     94   0.04 %
Money market accounts   641,593     862 0.54     553,708     1,119   0.81  
Savings   1,167,844     166 0.06     1,138,107     367   0.13  
Time deposits   1,392,136     5,599 1.62     1,437,097     7,512   2.09  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,154,872     6,653 0.64     4,008,644     9,092   0.91  
Short-term borrowings   172,834     235 0.55     162,690     381   0.94  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,327,706     6,888 0.64     4,171,334     9,473   0.91  
                         
Demand deposits   548,178             418,215          
Other liabilities   75,603             79,056          
Shareholders' equity   551,412             507,352          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,502,899           $ 5,175,957          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       37,681           39,192      
                         
Net interest spread         2.69 %         2.95 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.81 %         3.11 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       37,681           39,191      
                         


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Six months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 57,830     527   1.82 % $ 157,244     1,604   2.04 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   352,445     3,640   2.07     308,034     3,707   2.41  
State and political subdivisions   112     4   7.74     168     6   7.14  
Corporate bonds   39,913     726   3.64     30,347     480   3.16  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   46,339     474   2.05     55,648     586   2.11  
Other   685     11   3.21     685     10   2.92  
                         
Total securities available for sale   497,324     5,382   2.16     552,126     6,393   2.32  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   569,541     1,460   0.52     524,468     6,291   2.40  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   17,671     337   3.81     21,594     426   3.95  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   17,671     337   3.81     21,594     426   3.95  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,258     274   5.92     9,064     284   6.27  
                         
Commercial loans   210,524     5,152   4.89     191,793     5,129   5.35  
Residential mortgage loans   3,627,535     72,826   4.02     3,385,628     70,043   4.14  
Home equity lines of credit   262,745     5,383   4.12     282,892     7,040   4.98  
Installment loans   10,380     367   7.11     11,099     473   8.52  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,111,184     83,728   4.08     3,871,412     82,685   4.27  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,204,978     91,181   3.51     4,978,664     96,079   3.86  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (45,676 )           (44,894 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   194,718             176,518          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,354,020           $ 5,110,288          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 912,226     42   0.01 % $ 880,101     215   0.05 %
Money market accounts   627,897     1,958   0.63     535,950     1,945   0.73  
Savings   1,142,201     399   0.07     1,149,064     744   0.13  
Time deposits   1,381,025     11,990   1.75     1,395,361     13,488   1.93  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,063,349     14,389   0.71     3,960,476     16,392   0.83  
Short-term borrowings   163,251     557   0.69     160,893     762   0.95  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,226,600     14,946   0.71     4,121,369     17,154   0.83  
                         
Demand deposits   503,327             407,926          
Other liabilities   77,303             79,814          
Shareholders' equity   546,790             501,179          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,354,020           $ 5,110,288          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       76,235             78,925      
                         
Net interest spread         2.80 %         3.03 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.93 %         3.17 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )           (2 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       76,234             78,923      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   6/30/2019          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,677,003   5,256,647   5,227,670          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   5,676,450   5,256,094   5,227,117          
                 
Equity (GAAP)   553,421   548,185   515,630          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   552,868   547,632   515,077          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.74%   10.42%   9.85%          
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.75%   10.43%   9.86%          
                 
    Three months ended     Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   6/30/2019       6/30/2020   6/30/2019  
                 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 37,681   38,554   39,192     $ 76,235   78,925  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   3,426   5,334   4,914       8,760   9,551  
Less:  Net gain on securities   -   1,155   -       1,155   -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   41,107   42,733   44,106       83,840   88,476  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   23,932   24,268   24,902       48,200   49,769  
Less:  Other real estate expense (income), net   (32 ) 194   210       162   186  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   23,964   24,074   24,692       48,038   49,583  
                 
Efficiency Ratio   58.30%   56.34%   55.98%       57.30%   56.04%  

Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693

Primary Logo

You just read:

TrustCo is Pleased to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $11.3 Million and 7.6% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.