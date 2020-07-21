A Tech Visionary, a Cloud & Telecommunications Giant and the Coolest AI Start Up CEO in the Market to Headline Questex’s Fierce AI Week

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce AI Week , the virtual event focused exclusively on the application of AI to drive business, customer and process value for emerging and large enterprises, today announces Shankar Arumugavelu, Senior Vice President and Global CIO at Verizon will participate in a Fireside Chat with Fierce Telecom’s Editor in Chief, Linda Hardesty. Arumugavelu and Hardesty will discuss Verizon’s innovative customer experience through artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, Bindu Reddy, CEO/Co-Founder of Abacus.ai will deliver a keynote address on August 11. Fierce AI Week will take place August 10-12, 2020. Register to attend here .



Over three days, Fierce AI Week will offer a discuss, debate and define format of keynote presentations, vertical industry sessions focused on electronics/manufacturing, healthcare, telecom/technology and biotech/pharma and an AI Pitch Tank where start-up companies pitch new ideas.

Fierce AI Week will host dozens of speakers including thought leaders from a myriad of industries that will share real-world approaches to applying AI including machine learning, drug discovery and medical research. Bob Evans, the creator of Cloud Wars and former EVP at Oracle, SAP and InformationWeek, will outline his perspective on what AI means to the way we work today and into the future.

Additional speakers include:

Rajeev Ronanki, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Anthem

Arvind Ramanathan, Technology Leader, Argonne National Laboratory

Neil McRae, Managing Director & Chief Architect, BT

Peter Richardson, Vice President of Pharmacology, BenevolentAI

David Shacochis, Vice President, Enterprise Technology, CenturyLink

Matt Hayes, Executive Director, Access Engineering, Cox Communication

Kaladhar Voruganti, Vice President, Technology Innovation , Equinix

James Hamrick, Senior Medical Director, Flatiron Health

Aashima Gupta, Director, Global Healthcare Solutions, Google Cloud

Ian Bernstein , Founder, Misty Robotics

Founder, Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, Novartis

Amy West, Head of U.S. Digital Strategy, Novo Nordisk

Brendan Gallagher, Chief Connected Health Officer, Publicis Health

Rob Wilmot, Chief Architect, Red Hat North America

Fierce AI Week will gather more than 3,000 C-level, technology, automation, marketing and AI specific professionals as well as investors and channel partners. Companies currently registered to attend include Abbott Laboratories, ExxonMobil, Microsoft, Nestle, Verizon and more.

“Artificial Intelligence is helping us to discover, identify, automate and learn how to drive new levels of business, customer and process value out of organizations, both big and small,” said John Siefert, Group President, Market Development and Executive Producer of Fierce AI Week. “We have a spectacular line up of industry thought leaders from various industries who will define their approach to applying AI and will provide practical solutions and outcomes to event attendees. This first of its kind virtual event will set the standard in defining what it means to be fierce in application of AI.”

Event sponsors include Equinix, Linguamatics, an IQVIA company, Red Hat and XMOS.

