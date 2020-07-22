Social media star and former Miss Washington, Nicole Renard signs deal with 310 Nutrition
The YouTube and TikTok sensation, (@nicole_thenomad) has been chosen as a global spokesperson for the top brand.
310 Nutrition is such a great fit for Nicole. The Company philosophy, the quality of the product and the unique delivery via shakes and smoothies really fits Nicole’s lifestyle perfectly.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 310 Nutrition, with over 1 million products sold, has emerged as a category leader in the health, weight management and nutritional supplementation markets with over 50 employees. Nicole, who has tried to keep a consistent workout schedule through the pandemic thinks 310 Nutrition was exactly what she needed to keep her motivated and feeling great!
— Evan Morgenstein
Nicole loves working out and 310 Nutrition was just what she was looking for, “310 Nutrition gives me the protein power I need in a way that I can create a delicious smoothie and/or shake plus amazing workout accessories that really allows me to stay at home and feel good about what I am doing”. 310 Nutrition is considered the best manufacturer of “clean” supplements and weight-loss products on the market.
Nicole will provide various benefits to the company says her agent Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Food Renegades, “310 Nutrition is such a great fit for Nicole. The Company philosophy, the quality of the product and the unique delivery via shakes and smoothies really fits Nicole’s lifestyle perfectly. Nicole’s massive audience is 310 Nutrition’s audience.”
Nicole's ability to create unique content across fitness, nutrition and lifestyle while encouraging others to share and be a part of the 310 Nutrition community of people that want to live their best lives is what makes her so special. Nicole is a leader in many ways, now with the support and partnership of 310 Nutrition, she can take her message of developing a positive body image and putting the best products into your body as fuel to millions.
Promotions, marketing campaigns and advertising kicked off this July. For more information on 310 Nutrition visit their website at www.310nutrition.com. For more information on Nicole visit @nicole_thenomad on all platforms from TikTok to YouTube. To contact Evan Morgenstein about opportunities to utilize Nicole as your brand spokesperson email him at evan@celebexperts.com.
The Food Renegades are an army of of micro and macro-chefs and entrepreneurs delivering creative, intuitive, and helpful content daily to millions of viewers on TikTok. A one- stop-shop for your brand and business needs, The Food Renegades consists of seasoned chefs from diverse backgrounds and expertise in all areas of cuisine.
