The Complainant alleged that the Town Council engaged in a discussion outside the public purview related to how the five Town Council members would vote regarding the 2021 town budget. Based on the undisputed evidence, including the affidavits of the five Town Council members, we did not find evidence that a quorum of the Town Council engaged in a collective discussion about the topic outside the public purview. We accordingly found no violation.
You just read:
OM 20-36 Rowland v. North Kingstown Town Council – No Violation
