Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament’s Presiding Officers’ statement on more Members of Parliament infected with Covid-19

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have learned of more Members of Parliament (MPs), who have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are Minister of Labour and Employment Mr Thulas Nxesi, Mr Zamuxolo Peter (both currently hospitalised), Ms Simphiwe Mbatha and Mr Collin Malatji (both currently in isolation). This follows the information received yesterday, regarding the hospitalisation of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Mr Gwede Mantashe, due to COVID-19, and National Assembly House Chairperson Mr Cedric Frolick, testing positive for the virus. The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, expressed their hopes of a speedy recovery to them all. They have also expressed messages of support and well wishes to their families. During this time, human solidarity, empathy and social unity are crucial, as one of the key weapons against the coronavirus. South Africans are encouraged to remain steadfast in combatting the spread of COVID-19. This means complying with restrictions, vital hygiene, social distancing protocols and all other guidelines, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. It’s up to each one of us.