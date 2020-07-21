CoinAgenda Virtual Event “The DeFi Revolution” to Feature Fireside Chat with DeFi Expert Shawn Owen, Founder & CEO of Equa

BTCS Sponsors CoinAgenda’s Third Virtual Event, Taking Place Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am PDT

/EIN News/ -- GLOBAL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced its third virtual event, CoinAgenda Presents: The DeFi Revolution. Sponsored by one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies, BTCS Inc., the event will take place Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am Pacific Time. Speakers will include Shawn Owen, Founder & CEO, Equa; Alex Mashinsky, Founder & CEO, Celsius Network; Jonas Lamis, Founder & CEO, StakerDAO; Benjamin Yablon, Chairman & Co-founder, SALT Lending; and Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group.





In an effort to include the global crypto community, CoinAgenda has organized a Virtual Event Series to promote ongoing blockchain investment and adoption while adapting to public health guidelines on meetings and travel.





Following the successful CoinAgenda virtual events “Crypto in a Time of Coronavirus” and “After the Halving” earlier this year, Wednesday’s event will explore the role of decentralized finance in the COVID-19 pandemic and global markets, yield farming, liquidity mining, and the security and reliability of the blockchain for open finance. Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to network and ask questions. Registration is free for the first 75 tickets, and registrants will receive a link to participate via email prior to the start of the event.





Future CoinAgenda Virtual Events are scheduled each month through September. Each CoinAgenda Virtual Event will be recorded and available to members of their partner, the BitAngels investor network. To become a member of the BitAngels investor network, please apply here.





CoinAgenda’s next in-person conference is scheduled for October 23-25, 2020 in Las Vegas.





ABOUT COINAGENDA

Since 2014, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.





Connect with CoinAgenda:

Twitter

Facebook

Telegram





MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com