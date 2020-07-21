Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion by Welcoming Dino Berardocco as Senior Financial Planner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Wealth Management announced the addition of Senior Financial Planner Dino Berardocco to the firm. Dino has been in the financial services industry for 18 years, helping his clients in Port Colborne, Welland and surrounding areas reach their desired goals.



“At Optimize, we provide clients with a long term financial advisory relationship using our personalized and entirely holistic approach. We are confident that Dino can help us continue to provide a premier level of service to our clients,” said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth.

Dino will work alongside a qualified team of licensed portfolio managers at Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Port Colborne to help clients achieve long term success and prosperity through a comprehensive approach.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Optimize. Together we want to provide our clients with a full suite of financial services through the principles of complete transparency and objectivity,” said Dino Berardocco, Senior Financial Planner.

About Dino Berardocco

Dino has been in the financial services industry for 18 years. He is friendly, approachable, patient, energetic and enthusiastic. His admiration of the financial planning industry has made him committed to working with clients to make them feel comfortable in reaching their desired financial objectives with a no pressure approach. Dino treats each client’s situation with his or her best interests in mind, and will use his expertise to work out a plan to meet his client’s individual needs. He is dedicated and motivated to helping them reach their financial destination.

Dino was born and raised in Welland, where he currently resides, and is a dedicated husband and father. His willingness to help others is instilled in him and he strives to be there whenever help is needed. Dino was a volunteer at Tanguay Place, a home for disabled adults, where he was the past President and sat on the Board of Directors for 9 years. He currently sits on the Board of the Notre Dame Alumni Association. Dino is fluent in Italian, French and English.

About the Optimize Wealth Advisor Platform

Optimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.

