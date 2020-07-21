Pastor Courage Igene Opens Registration for the Joshua Generation School of Ministry
Author, public speaker, and spiritual leader, Pastor Courage Igene is taking applications for his School of Ministry running from September to December 2020.RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and President of the All Nations Church, Pastor Courage Igene is pleased to announce that registrations are open for the Joshua Generation School of Ministry. As an online training institute, those interested in practical ethics and spiritual theology are encouraged to enroll in the fall semester, which will run from September to December.
A formal cap and gown ceremony will be organized for all successful students at the end of the semester with certificates of completion awarded and prayers of impartation released in areas of ministerial calling.
"My primary goal is to spread the word of God" claims Pastor Courage Igene. "I take great pride in helping individuals establish a spiritual connection with the Lord, and the School of Ministry allows me to inspire others to do the same."
Covering 60 courses in a 2-year time span, the Joshua Generation School of Ministry is an opportunity for learning and self-reflection.
About Pastor Courage Igene
As the President and Founder of the All Nations Church, Pastor Courage Igene has dedicated his life to helping individuals realize their faith. Each year Pastor Igene travels across the nation to help spread the love of God through his special revival and healing rain services. Despite his many roles in and outside of his community, his primary goal is always to help those in need.
