Secretary Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar to Make Quantum Announcement at the University of Chicago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00PM CDT, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar will join local officials, academic, and science leaders at the University of Chicago to announce a new national initiative that will accelerate research in quantum science and technology. 

To enhance safety due to COVID-19, media attendance will be strictly limited to a single in-town broadcast pool reporter and a single print pool reporter. The event will be livestreamed here for all other interested media. A web-based technical Q & A will immediately follow the event and will allow reporters to call in and ask questions of scientists.

Media interested in covering the event or speaking to participants must RSVP to Shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov, Miki.carver@hq.doe.gov, and mnaset@uchicago.edu.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Secretary Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar to Make Quantum Announcement at the University of Chicago

