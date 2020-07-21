Secretary Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar to Make Quantum Announcement at the University of Chicago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00PM CDT, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar will join local officials, academic, and science leaders at the University of Chicago to announce a new national initiative that will accelerate research in quantum science and technology.

To enhance safety due to COVID-19, media attendance will be strictly limited to a single in-town broadcast pool reporter and a single print pool reporter. The event will be livestreamed here for all other interested media. A web-based technical Q & A will immediately follow the event and will allow reporters to call in and ask questions of scientists.

