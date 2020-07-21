Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 intersection in Nashwauk detour starts (July 21, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —A detour is now in place for the intersection of Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 in Nashwauk. The detour runs on Cty Rd 86 to the east entrance of Nashwauk. Pavement removals and construction of new turn lanes in the Hwy 169 median have closed the crossover from Hwy 65 to northbound Hwy 169. This work is a part of intersection improvements for increased safety.

For more project details and map, please visit the project page: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-169-nashwauk. Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

