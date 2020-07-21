Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,808 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 intersection in Nashwauk detour starts (July 21, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —A detour is now in place for the intersection of Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 in Nashwauk. The detour runs on Cty Rd 86 to the east entrance of Nashwauk. Pavement removals and construction of new turn lanes in the Hwy 169 median have closed the crossover from Hwy 65 to northbound Hwy 169. This work is a part of intersection improvements for increased safety.

For more project details and map, please visit the project page: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-169-nashwauk. Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 intersection in Nashwauk detour starts (July 21, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.