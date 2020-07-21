Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,811 in the last 365 days.

Highway 71 detour to be removed late Wednesday (July 21, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists are advised that the Highway 71 from Jackson to Windom detour will be removed and Highway 71 open to traffic by afternoon on Wednesday, July 22.  Highway 71 has been detoured to I-90 and Highway 86 since May 4 for resurfacing and bridge replacement.  Highway 71 from Windom to Highway 30 was also resurfaced under traffic and together the project completes 30 miles of new pavement.  Both Highway 71 projects were completed ahead of schedule.

Duininck, Inc. was awarded both projects with bids of $8,097,096 (Jackson) and $2,425,111 (Windom).

Find more information visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy71jackson .For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Highway 71 detour to be removed late Wednesday (July 21, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.