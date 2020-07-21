Highway 71 detour to be removed late Wednesday (July 21, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists are advised that the Highway 71 from Jackson to Windom detour will be removed and Highway 71 open to traffic by afternoon on Wednesday, July 22. Highway 71 has been detoured to I-90 and Highway 86 since May 4 for resurfacing and bridge replacement. Highway 71 from Windom to Highway 30 was also resurfaced under traffic and together the project completes 30 miles of new pavement. Both Highway 71 projects were completed ahead of schedule.

Duininck, Inc. was awarded both projects with bids of $8,097,096 (Jackson) and $2,425,111 (Windom).

Find more information visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy71jackson .For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

