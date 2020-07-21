West Virginia Launches ATLAS™ Website to Help Navigate Addiction Treatment

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced the launch of ATLAS™ (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform), the first resource of its kind to help those seeking addiction treatment find high-quality and appropriate care. The ATLAS website, www.TreatmentATLAS.org , provides transparent data on the use of evidence-based medical practices and patient experiences at addiction treatment facilities.

ATLAS allows users to compare treatment facilities side-by-side, or filter by selected criteria, such as facility location, program needs, or insurance carrier. Patients and their loved ones will also be able to leave feedback on treatment facilities by responding to validated survey questions similar to those used in other areas of healthcare.

“I’ve said many times that we need to do everything in our power to end the drug crisis once and for all,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “At the end of the day, this is another incredible resource to have in our toolbelt. It’s another piece of the puzzle that’s going to help our people break the cycle of addiction and begin on the path toward recovery.”

West Virginia is one of six states that have partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, to develop and launch ATLAS.

“The substance use epidemic continues to impact individuals and families across West Virginia,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “ATLAS will simplify the process for residents seeking addiction treatment and ensure services are meeting quality standards.”

In addition to the public-facing website, there will be password-protected portals where providers can access their own data and compare to that of their peers to inform quality improvement efforts, payers can access data on treatment facilities in their network, and West Virginia can access data to inform initiatives.

“When my family was looking for addiction treatment for my son Brian, the system was impossible to navigate. If ATLAS was available, I believe we could have found evidence-based treatment and my son might be alive today,” said Gary Mendell, Founder, and CEO of Shatterproof. “As I look forward as to how ATLAS will help so many people in need and their loved ones and as I learn more about how the COVID-19 pandemic is aggravating the already existing addiction public health crisis, it is so important that we make ATLAS available to everyone in West Virginia and across the country.”

