Hoyer Statement on President Trump’s Efforts to Interfere in the 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Trump's memorandum calling for the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from the 2020 Census: 

“This memorandum is reprehensible, ignoring the Constitution’s clear directive that ‘the whole number of persons in each state’ be counted.  Having failed in court to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census that would have suppressed the accuracy of the count by deterring many from participating, President Trump is now trying another method of interfering with our democracy and the fair apportionment of representation and resources to the states.  Undocumented immigrants live in our communities and must be counted as persons – not only for the sake of accuracy but for the recognition of their dignity as human beings and as our neighbors.    “I urge the President to reverse this order.  Regardless, House Democrats will do everything in our power to stop the President from interfering in the 2020 Census, as we have done over the previous months.  We must not allow our Constitution to be further undermined by this President, who has demonstrated no regard for its articles and disdain for the rule of law it protects.”

