FCA to announce Second Quarter 2020 financial results on July 31

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on Friday, July 31, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 Q2 results will begin at 1:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com . For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website ( www.fcagroup.com ) for two weeks after the call.

London, 21 July 2020

