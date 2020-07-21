Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,785 in the last 365 days.

Shooting at U.S. judge’s home highlights risks outside court

Bloomberg News

A shooting at a New Jersey federal judge’s home that killed her son and wounded her husband comes as threats to judges and other court workers are increasing.

Daniel Anderl, the son of Judge Esther Salas of the District of New Jersey, was killed by a person dressed as a delivery driver who came to the door of their North Brunswick, N.J., home on Sunday, according to news reports. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, was wounded, the reports said.

While attacks on federal judges and their families are rare, the U.S. Marshals Service, tasked with protecting about 2,700 federal judges and 30,300 other court officials, reported increases in threats and inappropriate communications against the judiciary in recent years.

Read more at: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/shooting-at-federal-judges-home-highlights-risks-outside-court

You just read:

Shooting at U.S. judge’s home highlights risks outside court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.