Shooting at U.S. judge’s home highlights risks outside court

Bloomberg News

A shooting at a New Jersey federal judge’s home that killed her son and wounded her husband comes as threats to judges and other court workers are increasing.

Daniel Anderl, the son of Judge Esther Salas of the District of New Jersey, was killed by a person dressed as a delivery driver who came to the door of their North Brunswick, N.J., home on Sunday, according to news reports. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, was wounded, the reports said.

While attacks on federal judges and their families are rare, the U.S. Marshals Service, tasked with protecting about 2,700 federal judges and 30,300 other court officials, reported increases in threats and inappropriate communications against the judiciary in recent years.

