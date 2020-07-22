Violet Healthcare, UV-C Light Sterilization Innovator, Celebrates Successful eCommerce Launch

Allume Sterilizing Wand is easily portable and can disinfect any item Lila UV-C light sanitizing bag will keep your toiletries and essential items clean Beva smart self-cleaning bottle gives you clean and purified water at all times

Violet Healthcare is excited to announce the launch of violethealthcare.com which is currently offering 3 products featuring UV-C light cleansing technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, the founders of Violet Healthcare have been researching practical applications of UV-C light in the home. This powerful and natural disinfectant has long been used in medical practices and industrial settings for its ease and efficiency, while the average household is left scrubbing with soap and water.

After a breakthrough in 2018, Violet Healthcare was founded and product development began. Now, Violet Healthcare is excited to offer its first three UV-C sterilization products to households around the globe.

The products include:

- Allume: A UV-C light sterilizing wand

- Beva: A UV-C light self-cleaning water bottle

- Lila: A UV-C light self-cleaning toiletry bag

UV-C light is clinically proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and other microbial life. The radiation emitted from UV-C is safe for use in the home but deadly to harmful microbes. UV-C light was recently recommended by Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center as a safe and effective method for killing the coronavirus on surfaces.

“The release of affordable, portable, and safe UV-C sterilization products couldn’t have come soon enough,” said Simon, a Violet Healthcare researcher. “These products are going to save lives. UV-C light isn’t messy and won’t spread disease and infection like sponges, rags, and towels do. Our products provide clean ways to kill harmful microbes without the need to touch an infected surface. Most importantly, Violet Healthcare products will allow people to easily kill coronavirus on their clothes, doorknobs, groceries, mail, and more.”

The first of Violet Healthcare’s products is a hand-held UV-C light wand called Allume. The wand has a 24cm UV-C light panel containing 16 separate UV LED bulbs. Users simply turn on the wand and pass it over surfaces such as computers and phones, kitchen utensils, sinks and toilets, packages, and more to kill bacteria and viruses.

Allume folds in half when not in use for easy portability in a bag or purse. Its wireless design and 6-hour rechargeable battery life mean that users can take it on the go to disinfect door handles, elevator buttons, and seats on public transport. It also comes with built-in safety mechanisms such as the child safety lock and gravity sensor that automatically turns off when the UV wand flips over 90° to protect against contact with eyes.

Violet Healthcare makes two more portable UV-C disinfectant products that keep your drinking water and your toiletries and baby products clean on-the-go.

The water bottle, called Beva, contains an interior UV-C light that sterilizes your drinking water at the touch of a button. Or, users can select auto-cleansing and Beva will cleanse its contents automatically every 4 hours.

Beva not only cleans the water inside the bottle, but it cleans the interior of the bottle too, so users will never have to worry about bacteria growth or funky smells.

Violet Healthcare’s toiletry bag works in much the same way as Beva. The bag is called Lila, and it is equipped with UV-C LED lights in both its lid and base to ensure total light saturation during sterilization. The bag comes in two sizes depending on your need.

The tote is originally made to use with baby products and toiletries, but it can be used to transport anything, such as kitchenware, electronics, clothing, etc. The bag has a safety clasp and a carrying handle, and the battery is rechargeable.

Violet Healthcare’s three UV-C products are now on sale at www.violethealthcare.com at a special launch discount. Buyers can get Lila and Allume for over 30% off and Beva for 20% off for a limited time.

*Due to COVID-19, the products are selling quickly, but Violet Healthcare will continue to honor the discounted pricing if purchases are made within the sale period (even if stock runs out).

About Violet Healthcare

Violet Healthcare was founded by engineers and researchers who dedicated their lives to improving the wellbeing of others through science.

The team is made up of members from the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and South Korea, and after the SARS, H1N1, MERS, and COVID-19 viruses stormed through their countries, they realized their calling was to improve the hygienic practices of every household. During their 10+ years of work together, they had no idea how important their innovations would be to the world in 2020.

They chose UV-C light as a cleaning modality because there was already plenty of evidence of its safety and effectiveness as a disinfectant in the medical industry. All they had to do was make it affordable, portable, and convenient for use in the home.

It was easier said than done, but in 2018 Violet Healthcare was founded on the backbone of three innovative ideas. These ideas became Allume, Beva, and Lila—Violet Healthcare’s first line of UV-C products. And in 2020, Violet Healthcare celebrated the official launch of online sales.

To learn more about UV-C cleansing and to get your Violet Healthcare products at a special launch price, visit www.violethealthcare.com today.

