Community conversation planned for I-94/M-40 interchange reconstruction in Paw Paw

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning reconstruction of the I-94 interchange at M-40 in Paw Paw, Van Buren County, in 2025.

WHO: MDOT staff Residents Business owners Community leaders

WHEN: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020

WHERE: Click here to sign up for the meeting.

After registration, you will be e-mailed information on how to join this webinar by phone or by computer. Interactive polling and video will be used during this meeting. Participation by computer is recommended, if possible.

Accommodations can be made of persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT is planning road and bridge improvements along I-94 and M-40, including an examination of the M-40 interchange. The public is invited to participate in the study and collaborate with MDOT throughout the process. This virtual event is intended to engage community leaders, residents and potential stakeholders to share ideas, suggestions, and concerns for roadway improvements or potential development opportunities.

After the presentation, materials will be available at Michigan.gov/MDOTStudies, under Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Studies. Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.