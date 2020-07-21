Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Benefytt Technologies, Inc., Noble Energy, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFYT to Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $31.00 per share.

If you are a BFYT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NBL to Chevron Corporation (CVX).

If you are a NBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Analog Devices (ADI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.

If you are a MXIM or ADI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REXN to Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

If you are a REXN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

