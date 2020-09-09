Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Kansas with Confirmed Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Please Don't Gamble on Compensation

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and he is passionate about making certain his clients receive the best possible financial compensation results. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars-provided the Veteran's lawyers know what they are doing. Please don’t gamble on mesothelioma compensation.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is because this law firm is national firm entirely focused on compensation for mesothelioma and other serious illnesses that are a result of asbestos exposure, they have been assisting Navy Veterans for decades, and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

