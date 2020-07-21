Coronavirus - Africa: Receiving of Donation from the Republic of Korea to the African Union Commission
WHAT: The African Union through Africa CDC will receive a medical supplies donation for the COVID-19 response from the Republic of Korea.
SPEAKER: Representatives from the African Union (Africa CDC), Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ethiopia, Government of Ethiopia and other Diplomatic missions to the African Union.
WHEN: Friday, 24 July 2020
TIME: 12:00 noon, East Africa Time
WHERE: Bole International Airport, Cargo section
Journalists are invited to attend this event on Friday, 24 July 2020, at 12:00 noon. East Africa Time.
NOTE: Kindly contact Ethiopian Airlines authorities for access to the event.