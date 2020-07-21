Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Receiving of Donation from the Republic of Korea to the African Union Commission

African Union (AU) Download logo

WHAT: The African Union through Africa CDC will receive a medical supplies donation for the COVID-19 response from the Republic of Korea.

SPEAKER: Representatives from the African Union (Africa CDC), Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ethiopia, Government of Ethiopia and other Diplomatic missions to the African Union.

WHEN: Friday, 24 July 2020

TIME: 12:00 noon, East Africa Time

WHERE: Bole International Airport, Cargo section

Journalists are invited to attend this event on Friday, 24 July 2020, at 12:00 noon. East Africa Time.

NOTE: Kindly contact Ethiopian Airlines authorities for access to the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

