Coronavirus - Africa: Receiving of Donation from the Republic of Korea to the African Union Commission

WHAT: The African Union through Africa CDC will receive a medical supplies donation for the COVID-19 response from the Republic of Korea.

SPEAKER: Representatives from the African Union (Africa CDC), Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ethiopia, Government of Ethiopia and other Diplomatic missions to the African Union.

WHEN: Friday, 24 July 2020

TIME: 12:00 noon, East Africa Time

WHERE: Bole International Airport, Cargo section

Journalists are invited to attend this event on Friday, 24 July 2020, at 12:00 noon. East Africa Time.

NOTE: Kindly contact Ethiopian Airlines authorities for access to the event.