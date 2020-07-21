Lt. Gov. McKee Addresses Westerly Rotary Club on Small Business Friendliness

Office Activity Update - July 13, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee discussed his proposal to provide relief to Rhode Island small business at a socially distanced meeting of the Westerly Rotary Club. The meeting was the first gathering held by the group since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Rotary Club President Rona Mann welcomed the Lt. Governor and noted that his address would also be broadcast live on ZOOM to the club's membership.

The Lt. Governor noted that small businesses across all of our state's 39 cities and towns are important to the economy and should not be left out of the state's recovery efforts. The Lt. Governor discussed his proposal to use $125M of the $1.25B CARES Act funds received by the state to support small businesses. The Lt. Governor's plan includes issuing grants to small business that are in danger of closing which will be harmful to the local economy.