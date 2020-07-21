Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor's Economic Ambassadors Host Virtual Meeting with Japanese Officials

Office Activity Update - June 26, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee recently held a virtual meeting with members of his International Economic Ambassadors and Japanese officials to discuss COVID-19 and encourage international business and cultural relationships.

The President of the Japan Economic Trade Organization (JETRO), provided an update on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy in Japan. He also explained the results of a survey provided to Japanese companies operating in the United States which indicated that they will continue and in some cases expand their operations.

Lt. Governor McKee shared how COVID-19 has adversely affected the United States economy and particularly small businesses. He also shared information on his initiative to get financial assistance to small business owners in a timely manner.

Both leaders stressed the importance of continued meetings and offered to continue connecting virtually until travel restrictions are lifted and in-person meetings can take place. JETRO pledged their very best efforts to support Japanese companies in the United States as well as United States companies in Japan by providing factual information and business guidance in a timely manner.

