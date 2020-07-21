Identiv Launches Low-Cost, FICAM-Compliant Smart Card Contact-Capable Physical Access Readers for Mission-Critical Government Sites

High-Security uTrust TS SC Contact Readers Join Collection of World-Class Federal Solutions

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the launch of its newest line of physical access readers. uTrust TS SC (Smart Card) Contact Readers offer world-class security and flexibility for government physical access and Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) compliance with an onboard smart card contact reader in a compact, single-gang form factor. The high-security, low-cost readers protect access at federal agencies, government contractor sites, and other mission-critical facilities.



Identiv’s uTrust TS SC Contact Readers are the industry’s most flexible and highly secure intelligent door reader endpoints, offering an excellent balance of compliance, interoperability, and security at a fraction of the cost of similar readers on the market. Using Identiv-powered SmartOSTM technology, also found in Identiv’s industry-leading line of smart card readers for desktop and mobile devices, uTrust TS SC Contact Readers support FICAM PIV Authentication Key (PAK) and Card Authentication Key (CAK) certificate checks and read any PIV-based card with an ISO14443 contactless interface. Including all of the features of the uTrust TS Government Reader Family with a choice of RS-485 (OSDP) or Wiegand data protocols, uTrust TS SC complies with FIPS 201 and FIPS 140-2, in addition to other international high-security standards.

“For almost 40 years, Identiv has been building word-class physical access solutions for the U.S. federal government,” said Mark Allen, Identiv GM, Premises. “We work actively with our government customers to create federal budget friendly readers that protect the most secure mission-critical facilities. With our new uTrust TS SC Contact Readers, we’re able to offer two new options that support FICAM-compliant two-factor authentication while also being smart card contact compatible. Our security technology is trusted by government organizations including the U.S Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Treasury, Department of Defense (DoD), and Department of State.”

uTrust TS SC is available in two models: uTrust TS Keypad SC Contact Reader and uTrust TS Wall Mount SC Contact Reader. TS Wall Mount SC is highly secure and smart card contact capable and TS Keypad SC supports full FICAM-compliant two-factor authentication. Both readers support all major credentials, including PIV, PIV-I, CIV, CAC, and TWIC, with optional support for legacy proximity cards.

Identiv creates government-grade physical access control system (PACS) solutions that are robust, extremely reliable, feature rich, and while designed and developed with the most secure facilities in mind, are priced to install anywhere. Identiv helps protect museums, jails, federal facilities, airports — anywhere that needs a complete, secure, easy-to-install-and-maintain system. Government certifications, including FICAM, are available for any installation. To learn more, contact +1 888.809.8880 or sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .