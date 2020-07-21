Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,745 in the last 365 days.

Concerns of Medicare Patients and Families During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America grapples with the impact of COVID-19, hospital discharge planning has become an even more complex process for Medicare beneficiaries that have or are at risk for coronavirus, creating considerable stress for patients, their families, and healthcare staff.

Livanta receives dozens of calls daily about the impact of COVID-19 as concerned Medicare beneficiaries and their families turn to Livanta for support available to them as the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO). Common concerns include the following:

  • Fear of unsafe discharge to the family home;
  • Limited access to ongoing, safe medical care;
  • Difficulty selecting a skilled nursing facility;
  • Limited physical therapy;
  • Potentially avoidable cognitive and emotional declines due to social isolation;
  • Communication lapses about the patient’s condition;
  • Availability of COVID-19 testing;
  • Difficulty obtaining or planning for in-home care; and
  • Delays in guardianship or conservatorship cases.

As the BFCC-QIO, Livanta helps Medicare beneficiaries, families, and caregivers in 27 states and territories with concerns about pending hospital discharge, termination of Medicare-covered services, problems with healthcare services that need quick resolution, or other quality of care issues. To reach the Livanta BFCC-QIO, Medicare beneficiaries and their family members should visit www.LivantaQIO.com.  

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC-CP69.

CONTACT:   
Susan Boswell
sboswell@livanta.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Concerns of Medicare Patients and Families During COVID-19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.