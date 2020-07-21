Clyde Owen Joins ClarionDoor to Accelerate Insurance Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor , provider of the insurance industry’s most intelligent product distribution platform, is proud to announce Clyde Owen is joining the company’s executive team as senior vice president.



Owen has more than 25 years of experience in insurance technology, beginning in 1996 when he founded Insurity Solutions, originally a provider of internet-based rating and underwriting systems which was eventually acquired by ChoicePoint and then spun out into the billion-dollar Insurity of today. During his time at Insurity, Owen held multiple executive roles focused on strategy, product development, and customer excellence, and he also served as general manager of the LexisNexis Insurance Exchange, bringing insurers and distribution partners together, not unlike ClarionDoor’s CD MGA Hub product today.

“It’s time for a new kind of technology platform to take the insurance industry into the on-demand, data-driven, intelligent response, IoT-enabled future,” said Owen. “ClarionDoor is that platform. The team, technology, and customer base ClarionDoor has built is truly world class, and I’m excited to help them realize their incredible potential.”

ClarionDoor is a groundbreaking insurance technology company that introduced a cloud-native, API-first rating engine at a time when most insurers still insisted solutions should be “on premise.” The company now offers the industry’s first true insurance digital distribution platform focused on automating innovation while enabling omni-channel distribution infused with intelligence.

“Adding Clyde to our team comes at the perfect time,” said Michael DeGusta, ClarionDoor’s CEO . “One challenge of inventing a truly new approach to insurance technology is helping the industry break outside its traditional assumptions about how core systems ought to work. Clyde’s expertise and experience will help us tell that story, and fundamentally change the way insurance companies think about their technology.”

Backing that promise is ClarionDoor’s high speed, high impact implementation approach, which has never failed. Over fifty innovative customers are now in production across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor , at spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com .