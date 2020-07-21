InBloom Autism Services Offers Complimentary Diagnostic Evaluations for Autism as Part of COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they will be offering comprehensive diagnostic evaluations to identify Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in children between the ages of 18-months and 5-years-old, at no cost, to qualified families in Texas between now and October 1, 2020. The complimentary evaluations are a part of the “InBloom Cares” community outreach program, which was designed to help provide financial relief to families who have been seeking a diagnostic evaluation for their child, and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InBloom has been providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to young children living with ASD throughout greater Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio since early 2019. According to a spokesperson for InBloom, the organization added comprehensive diagnostic evaluations performed by a clinical psychologist to their service offerings in early 2020, after many families in Texas expressed the inability to be seen for an affordable diagnostic evaluation in a timely manner elsewhere.

InBloom Founder and CEO, Kiel Rager, said that despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on communities throughout Texas, the organization will continue to do everything they can to stand by their clients and their clinicians during this time.

"We know the impact has been great, and a significant number of children living with ASD are now living with disruptions in their daily routines, or are going without the critical therapeutic support they need to progress toward their developmental goals,” said Rager. “As an essential healthcare provider, we immediately took the necessary actions to allow us to continue to provide diagnostic evaluations and ABA therapy during this time, while also keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible. Anything less is just not an option for our team, because we know our families depend on us.”

Rager said that because his staff throughout Texas have been vigilant with enhanced disinfection requirements, daily health screenings, hand washing frequency, face coverings, and social distancing policies, InBloom now has an opportunity to help more families by offering complimentary diagnostic evaluations in each of their service areas through the InBloom Cares initiative.

“I could not be more proud of our staff and the way they have handled themselves over the past few months. At no time did the idea of stopping services ever enter the discussion. We are a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to ensuring the development and progress of the kiddos who rely on us. That commitment is what makes InBloom so special, and because of that commitment we are able to roll out the InBloom Cares outreach program, offering comprehensive evaluations to families in our communities who need our help.”

InBloom’s Corporate Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where the company was founded in 2015, but the organization’s Director of Diagnostic Services, Dr. Scott Allen, Psy.D., operates out of InBloom’s Austin Learning Center, where he provides support to the rest of InBloom’s clinical psychologists throughout Texas.

“Diagnosis is a critical stage of any individual’s life, and the way that it is done matters. A diagnosis gives an individual and their family a general idea of areas that require support and also helps to guide families toward critical interventions. Using the collection of data gained in a diagnostic evaluation, we’re able to use our experience working with individuals with ASD to help determine strengths and challenges for kiddos and make recommendations that are critical toward enhancing future development,” said Dr. Allen. “I’m personally excited because I have the opportunity to intervene at a point in development that really counts, and we’re able to have a lasting impact on the kiddos and families that we get to meet. Texas, as a whole, does not have many clinicians who offer thorough, targeted evaluations at an attainable price for some families. I’m very excited to help continue this program and be a part of the InBloom Cares initiative with these facts in mind.”

Families looking for a diagnostic evaluation as part of the InBloom Cares community oureach program, ABA therapy services for their child, or to learn more about any of the InBloom Learning Centers throughout Texas can call 888-754-0398 to speak with a Care Team representative, or visit inbloomautism.com.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides diagnostic evaluations for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children living with Autism throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

Will Posthumus - Chief Marketing Officer InBloom Autism Services 313-770-6372 will@inbloomautism.com