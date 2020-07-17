2020-07-17 08:54:28.177 St. Charles C-Store Sells $1 Million Scratchers Ticket

2020-07-17 08:54:28.177

St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive in St. Charles, recently sold a “Millionaire Money” Scratchers ticket worth $1 million. The retailer has previously sold two Show Me Cash jackpot winning tickets, one in 2011 and another in 2015.

The retailer’s most recent big winner was purchased by Daniel Johnson, also of St. Charles County.

“Millionaire Money” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $30.2 million in remaining prizes, including another $1 million top prize.

In the most recent fiscal year, retailers in St. Charles County received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses. Missouri Lottery players in the county won more than $47.9 million in prizes, and educational programs in the county received more than $9.2 million in transferred Missouri Lottery funds. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted from Missouri Lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com.