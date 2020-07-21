James Morgan Explains How Worcester Air Conditioning Works to Keep Staff Safe Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

Worcester Air Conditioning has taken important steps to ensure the safety of staff members in the shop and on job sites during the pandemic, says James Morgan.

ASHLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Morgan, president and CEO of Worcester Air Conditioning, explains how the company is working to keep its staff safe on job sites and in the warehouse during the COVID-19 crisis through various new safety measures.For more than half a century, Worcester Air has been a leader in sheet metal solutions for commercial and industrial projects throughout eastern New England. The organization aims to deliver exceptional quality through knowledge, innovation, and the most efficient production facility in the Northeast.James Morgan has led the company as president and CEO since 2008.At the onset of the pandemic, says James Morgan, WAC worked to develop an action plan to ensure a safe working environment.Worcester Air now conducts staff check-ins every day to ensure employees are healthy to work. The Company ensures proper social distancing when possible and mandatory mask usage when social distancing is not possible. The company reviews job site conditions at weekly huddles with supervisory staff, such as signage on job sites and in the warehouse that now need to be followed. Employees who are deemed to be at risk for exposure to the virus, testing is required.In addition to introducing these safety measures, Worcester Air Conditioning is working to ensure minimal disruptions to service, says James Morgan.For more information, please visit http://www.worcester-air.com/ About James MorganJames Morgan is an entrepreneur with experience that has spanned over multiple industries. Early on in his career, Mr. Morgan worked for two large corporations before realizing that his interests and skill set were more geared towards running smaller companies. He has worked with companies in several sectors including food manufacturing, beverage manufacturing, publishing, and construction. Throughout his career, he has enjoyed being involved at a leadership level and having responsibility as a general manager at each organization. He has been the president and CEO of Worcester Air Conditioning since 2008.About Worcester Air ConditioningWorcester Air Conditioning has been a leader in sheet metal solutions for commercial and industrial projects throughout eastern New England for more than 50 years. The company delivers exceptional quality through knowledge, innovation, and the most efficient production facility in the Northeast. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, the company’s capabilities include design, fabrication, and installation of a full range of commercial ductwork in galvanized steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and black iron. They specialize in manufacturing innovative systems at a competitive cost.