Bridge work closing Long Lake Road under I-75 Wednesday night in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, crews will be pouring a new bridge deck on the southbound I-75 structure over Long Lake Road. - Work requires closing Long Lake Road until Thursday morning. - No impact to I-75 traffic is expected during this operation.   

July 21, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing Long Lake Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck. This work will require closing both directions of Long Lake Road starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 and ending by 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23.     

During the closure, posted detours for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks roads. After the deck pour work is completed, Long Lake Road will reopen to a single lane in each direction.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.    

Bridge work closing Long Lake Road under I-75 Wednesday night in Oakland County

