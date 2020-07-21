ND VVA Chapter 487 and A. Legion Post 290 to Host State VVA Picnic in New Town

VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICA ND STATE PICNIC July 29—Aug. 1, 2020 Four Bears Casino Park—New Town, ND Hosted by VVA Chapter 487 (Western ND) and American Legion Post 290

Raffle Tickets Available for 12 Military Rifles!

Drawing to be held on November 11, 2020 (Veterans Day)

Schedule: July 29

July 30

8-11am-Breakfast @ NT Civic Center

4-6pm Registration/Social ($20 Registration Fee)

6pm—Supper (Dickies BBQ)

Jul 31

8-11 am Breakfast @ NT Civic Center

All Day Registration open

6pm—Supper (TDH)

Aug. 1

8-10 am Breakfast (Rolls/Coffee/Fruit)

10am—Meeting

Afternoon/Evening—TBA

AREA ACTIVITIES: 1. Van Hook area offers swimming, beach, fishing, boat launch, camping 2. 9 Hole Golf Course—1 mile west of NT. Also in Parshall 3. 4 Bears Casino and Three Affliliated Tribes Museum 4. Native Earth Lodge Village Site 5. Paul Broste Rock Museum—Parshall

Accommodations: Little Missouri Inn— 701-627-2420 ($100/night-under Legion Club) Territorial Inn—701-627-2500 Four Bears Casino—800-294-5454 ($85/night-under VVA) Reserve Rooms ASAP. Van Hook Camp Ground—627-3377

See Flyer