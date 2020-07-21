Global Culinary Tourism Market to Reach $1,796.5 Billion by 2027: AMR

Pursuit of unique experiences and rise of social media positively impacting the travel industry drive the growth of the global culinary tourismmarket. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The culinary tourism is impacted negatively due to the disruption in operations in both the travel industry and food & beverage industry.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global culinary tourism market generated $1,116.7billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $1,796.5billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

The pursuit of unique experiences and positive impact of social media on the travel industry drive the growth of the global culinary tourism market. However, surge in political uncertainty, terrorism & crime rate and natural calamities hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high traction for unique destinations among tourists and the availability of convenient & budgeted accommodations are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6691

Covid-19 scenario:

The culinary tourism is impacted negatively due to the disruptions in operations in both the travel industry and food & beverage industry.

The shutdown of international travel and reduction in the usage of domestic travel during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has impacted the culinary tourism.

There has been halt in the services offered by the hospitality industry due to active lockdown and social distancing being practiced across the globe.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global culinary tourism market based on activity type, age group, mode of booking, and region.



For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6691

Based on activity type, the food festival segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the cooking class segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on the mode of booking, the OTA segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the highest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of segments including traditional agents and direct booking.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour, ITC Travel Group Limited, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corporation, Topdeck Travel, and Tour Radar.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end-users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter