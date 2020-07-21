Food Lion Feeds’ Helps to Provide 6.5 Million Meals Through 2020 “Summers Without Hunger” Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, in partnership with its customers, helped to provide more than 6.5 million meals* to feed neighbors in need through its 2020 “Summer’s Without Hunger” campaign.



From June 3 – June 30, 2020, Food Lion customers were able to make a $5 donation to Feeding America® and 30 of its member food banks across the Food Lion service area both in-store and online. All donations went to the local food bank closest to the customers’ store.

Food Lion contributed an additional 100,000 meal donation to the campaign as well to help address the unprecedented demand food banks are currently experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each $5 donation at the local store also triggered a product donation from six participating vendors. The vendors– Campbells®, Hormel®, Kellogg’s®, Pepsi Co.®, Seald Sweet® and Tyson® - donated 1.5 million products to Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. This equates to an additional 625,672 meals that will help to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

“We care about nourishing our neighbors in need, and we recognize that feeding their families can be especially difficult during the summer,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We’re grateful to our customers and suppliers who stepped up in a big way to help us fight summer hunger and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are food insecure.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion has donated more than 500 million meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from June 3—30, 2020. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

** Food Lion Feeds donated 500 million meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; the company’s food rescue program to donate food before it perishes; and other sources.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Kelly Powell 704-310-3886 Kelly.powell@foodlion.com

