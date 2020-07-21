Empire Communities Prioritizes Lifestyle Needs as New Home Trends Emerge with Buyers

With the way Canadians use their homes drastically changing, Empire Communities notices a wave of families moving across Southwestern Ontario. Empire’s new platform, Home Reimagined, helps match homebuyers with home designs that are better suited for their new lifestyle.

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, ON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest private homebuilders, is seeing a significant increase in home sales throughout Southwestern Ontario as homebuyers re-evaluate how they live, where they live and what they need out of a home in response to COVID-19. Now, homebuyers are prioritizing rooms in their home based on the unique needs of their family and new lifestyle.

Since March 2020, Empire has seen close to 500 homes sold in communities across Southwestern Ontario. With home now the hub, homebuyers are highly motivated on their search to prioritize space and accommodate the needs of their family and the new realities of spending more time at home. Additionally, many buyers are looking to more affordable markets outside the Greater Toronto Area for space and value, with interest rates historically low and with the newfound flexibility of working from home (with reports that 30 percent of employees will be required to work remotely on a permanent basis).

With more Canadians rethinking how they live, many are re-evaluating where they will live to best accommodate their new living situations. To help guide homebuyers through their homebuying journey, Empire has launched a new platform to match homebuyers with the features and home designs that will best serve their needs. With Home Reimagined, homebuyers will discover which room is the heart of their home and get insight on design features to consider during the home search.

“From a more spacious kitchen to a comfortable home office, or a living room to entertain the whole family, we understand buyers want their homes to work for them as best they can,” says Sue MacKay, VP of Marketing at Empire Communities. “For first-time buyers especially, it can be overwhelming to look at a variety of home designs and try to figure out which would work best for them. We’re excited to launch Home Reimagined and provide insight through this unique tool that will really excite and guide our buyers through their home search.”

Through Empire’s Home Reimagined campaign, homebuyers can take a short quiz designed to match them with a persona that will provide insight on home designs that pair well with their values and family life, and the Empire communities they are available in. In addition to receiving suggested home designs, homebuyers are also offered curated content just for them, such as design inspiration, based on their quiz results.

To take the quiz, visit: http://www.empirecommunities.com/quiz-empire/canada-quiz/

About Empire Communities:

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest private homebuilders in North America with current communities in Ontario, Texas and Georgia.

###

Attachment

Atara Cadesky Empire Communities 416-803-3101 acadesky@empirecommunities.com