Crawford & Company® Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® ( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, will issue its earnings release for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.



The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only , the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 3915479. For audio and slide presentation access , the call is being webcast by Intrado Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c29a2x3q ; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com . Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay. Those individuals who will be in listen-only mode are encouraged to access the audio and slide presentation through the webcast.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings .

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.