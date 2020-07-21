Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on health worker infections in Africa

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) (afro.who.int) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, and International Maternal Health & Midwifery Specialist, Dr. Jemima A. Dennis-Antwi. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions about the COVID-19 and health worker infections in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

- Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa (Update on COVID-19 and an overview of how health care workers are at risk of COVID-19)

- Hon Dr Léonie Claudine Lougue, Minister of Health of Burkina Faso, (On Burkina Faso’s efforts to control health care worker infections)

-  Hon Dr Alpha T. Wurie, Minister of Health and Population of Sierra Leone (TBC) (On Sierra Leone’s efforts to control health care worker infections)

-  Dr. Jemima A. Dennis-Antwi, International Maternal Health & Midwifery Specialist (What health care workers need to do to protect themselves from COVID-19)

Date: Thursday 23 July

Time: 12:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 13:00 Central Africa Time  / 14:00 Nairobi Time

Moderated by: 

  • Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

Language: English/ French

To attend, please register athttps://APO-opa.com/who/

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int and Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

