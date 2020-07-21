Two LPL Financial Advisors Ranked Among Top Women Advisors in Nation

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that LPL-affiliated advisors Susan Kaplan and Laila Pence were once again ranked among the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, according to a new list published this week by Barron’s.



Kaplan, of Kaplan Financial Services, Inc., in Newton, Mass., ranked No. 7 on the 2020 list and Pence, of Pence Wealth Management in Newport Beach, Calif., ranked No. 16. View the full list .

“This is a tremendous honor for two highly successful women, and on behalf of LPL I congratulate Susan and Laila for this well-deserved recognition,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “These advisors are leading the industry by serving clients with an unwavering commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. Having established exceptional businesses, Susan and Laila are wonderful examples of how the independent model gives women advisors the opportunity to reach their full potential in the industry. We thank them for the valuable contributions they have made to their clients and the industry, and we wish them continued success.”

According to Barron’s, the annual list showcases the nation’s top 100 women financial advisors in America based on data such as volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenue generated for their firms and the quality of their practice.

Learn how LPL supports women advisors with opportunities to connect with other women advisors and build a business without gender limits. More on the Barron’s list .

