Porcine Vaccine Market Was Valued At USD 1,789.6 Million In 2019; To Grow with CAGR of 7.45% During Forecast Period 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Porcine Vaccine Market was valued at USD 1,789.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period till 2028. Porcine vaccines are used clinically to ameliorate swine condition by guarding them against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. The porcine vaccine market is mainly driven by the demand for gelatin and pork meat, and a rise in the prevalence of swine diseases. The government of many countries take initiatives to establish large animal farms to provide fresh meat and poultry products to boost the economy further contribute the growth of the porcine vaccines market across the globe. Increasing R&D investments by vaccine manufacturing companies, government initiatives, and demand for porcine meat are some of the major factors propelling market growth.



For instance, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) started initiatives carry out pig farming more efficiently in 2014.In May 2019, Hipra launched two new swine vaccines in the South Korean market for regional expansion. Moreover, the rising demand for meat, milk and animal proteins and growing concern over the prevalence of zoonotic diseases are factors driving the market. Vietnam is the third largest pig meat eating country in the world, where an average of 29.14 kg of pig meat was consumed in 2015

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, by Technology

Based on technology, global porcine vaccine market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The inactivated technology segment of porcine vaccine market captures the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated remain largest till 2028.

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, by Diseases Type

Based on disease type, global porcine vaccine market is segmented into diarrhea, arthritis, influenza, pneumonia, PRRS, PCVAD and others. Diarrhea and influenza diseases type capture the half of the global porcine vaccine market in 2020 and which is near about half of the porcine vaccines demand in the world. Growing cases of diarrhea and swine flue type influenza among the pigs contribute the growth of the segment.

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, by End User:

Based on end user, global porcine vaccine market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, hog production farms and others. The veterinary end user segment of porcine vaccine market captures the largest market and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Besides to this, the hos production end user segment is also anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, by Region:

Based on region, global porcine vaccine market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of World. North America and Asia Pacific region capture more than 65% of the global porcine vaccine market in 2020. In North America, U.S. is the leading market which is mainly attributed to the growing farming and independent production facilities which are mainly set up for pig production across the regions. In Asia Pacific, the growing demand for meat and gelatine from consumption side and pharma sectors will boost the porcine vaccines market in the region.

Some major findings of the global porcine vaccine market report include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis up to 27 countries

In-depth global porcine vaccine battery market analysis by technology, diseases type, and regions with analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Major key market players operating in global porcine vaccine market that include are Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco, and Zoetis

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in last five years

Micro, Macro analysis factor analysis across the regions along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, guidelines and regulations that are prevailing in the global porcine vaccine market

In depth Porter’s, value chain and Pestel analysis of the market

Browse key industry insights spread across 147 pages with 78 market data tables and 48 figures & charts from the report, “Global Porcine Vaccine Market, By Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), By Disease Type(Diarrhea, Arthritis, Influenza, Pneumonia, PRRS, PCVAD), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Hog Production Farms),By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

